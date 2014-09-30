(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Talk of a possible leveraged
buyout has sent
credit default swap (CDS) spreads for Computer Sciences
Corporation to its
widest level in nearly two years, according to Fitch Solutions
in its latest CDS
Case Study Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Computer Sciences widened 81% yesterday.
Spreads for CSC are
now at the widest levels since early 2013. 'After pricing
consistently in line
with 'BBB' levels for the past six months, credit protection on
Computer
Sciences' debt is now pricing in below investment grade space,'
said Director
Diana Allmendinger.
CDS liquidity for the IT services provider remains high, trading
in the second
global percentile. 'Increased market concern for Computer
Sciences has likely
been sparked by speculation that the company may be in leveraged
buy-out
discussions with private equity firms,' said Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
