NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Five-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS)
on Dixons
Retail Inc. have tightened 35% over the past month,
outperforming the broader
European retail sector, which widened 5% over the same time
period.
"The boost in CDS market sentiment for Dixons Retail is likely
attributed to
shareholders approving the merger with Carphone Warehouse Group
to create the
UK's largest retailer of mobile phones and electronics," said
Diana
Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions.
Although Dixon's CDS Implied Rating (CDS IR) currently stands at
'BB+' (up three
notches over the past year), based on present spreads, the CDS
market is pricing
Dixon's default risk in line with 'BBB' levels or as a low
investment grade
credit.
"CDS liquidity for the retailer has decreased in recent weeks,
down 10 rankings
to trade in the 47th regional percentile, signalling less market
uncertainty
over future pricing levels," Allmendinger added.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
