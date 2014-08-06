(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 06 (Fitch) RadioShack Corporation's
increasingly precarious
financial standing is reflecting in its credit default swap
(CDS) spreads, now
trading at their widest-ever levels, according to the latest CDS
case study from
Fitch Solutions.
Five-year CDS on RadioShack have widened 70% over the past
month, with much of
the widening happening over the past week. 'Markets appear
increasingly
concerned over RadioShack's weak sales, which is likely why CDS
has come out so
significantly in such a short period of time,' said Director
Diana Allmendinger.
Further evidence of RadioShack's struggles is in its dwindling
CDS liquidity.
After trading within the top tenth global percentile through
March of this year,
CDS on RadioShack are now trading in the 65th percentile. 'The
drop in
RadioShack's CDS liquidity is likely indicative of trader
apprehension to enter
into positions at such wide spread levels,' said Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available in the link
below:
here
detail=130
