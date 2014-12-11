(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) ISDA's Credit Determinations
Committee meeting
scheduled for later today could have lasting implications for
RadioShack
Corporation, with credit default swap (CDS) spreads now at
all-time wides,
according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case Study
Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Radioshack have widened 93% since the start of
the month to
price at their widest-ever levels. 'Mounting market concern for
RadioShack comes
amid speculation over whether a Failure to Pay credit event has
occurred,' said
Director Diana Allmendinger. 'If ISDA determines that a credit
event has indeed
taken place, this would trigger a payout on CDS contracts
referencing
RadioShack.'
CDS liquidity for RadioShack has also increased substantially.
Trading in the
79th regional percentile in late September, RadioShack's CDS
liquidity has now
vaulted to the 16th percentile, signaling increased market
uncertainty over
future pricing.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available at
'www.fitchsolutions.com'.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1-212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
