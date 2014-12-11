(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) ISDA's Credit Determinations Committee meeting scheduled for later today could have lasting implications for RadioShack Corporation, with credit default swap (CDS) spreads now at all-time wides, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case Study Snapshot. Five-year CDS on Radioshack have widened 93% since the start of the month to price at their widest-ever levels. 'Mounting market concern for RadioShack comes amid speculation over whether a Failure to Pay credit event has occurred,' said Director Diana Allmendinger. 'If ISDA determines that a credit event has indeed taken place, this would trigger a payout on CDS contracts referencing RadioShack.' CDS liquidity for RadioShack has also increased substantially. Trading in the 79th regional percentile in late September, RadioShack's CDS liquidity has now vaulted to the 16th percentile, signaling increased market uncertainty over future pricing. Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time. Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is available at 'www.fitchsolutions.com'. Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director +1-212-908-0848 Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.