(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Tighter credit default swap (CDS)
spreads are
indicating improving market sentiment for Sharp Corporation,
though where those
spreads will head over time remains to be seen, according to
Fitch Solutions in
its latest CDS case study snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Sharp have tightened 30% over the past month
and 25% just last
week. 'Credit protection against a default on Sharp's debt is
now pricing at
the lowest levels in over two years,' said Director Diana
Allmendinger. 'The
boost in Sharp's CDS market sentiment is likely due to its
recent deal with
Sprint to launch its Aquos Crystal smartphone in the United
States.'
Meanwhile, CDS liquidity for Sharp has climbed and is now
trading in the fifth
global percentile. 'The higher CDS liquidity is pointing to
increased
uncertainty over the future direction of spreads for Sharp,'
said Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available in the link
below:
here
detail=130
