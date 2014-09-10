(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Tighter credit default swap (CDS) spreads are indicating improving market sentiment for Sharp Corporation, though where those spreads will head over time remains to be seen, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS case study snapshot. Five-year CDS on Sharp have tightened 30% over the past month and 25% just last week. 'Credit protection against a default on Sharp's debt is now pricing at the lowest levels in over two years,' said Director Diana Allmendinger. 'The boost in Sharp's CDS market sentiment is likely due to its recent deal with Sprint to launch its Aquos Crystal smartphone in the United States.' Meanwhile, CDS liquidity for Sharp has climbed and is now trading in the fifth global percentile. 'The higher CDS liquidity is pointing to increased uncertainty over the future direction of spreads for Sharp,' said Allmendinger. Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time. Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is available in the link below: here detail=130 Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director +1 212-908-0848 Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.