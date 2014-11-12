(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Slovenian Insurance Market
Snapshot
here
LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly
published comment that
the implementation of Solvency II regulations in Slovenia is
improving insurers'
risk management by driving a greater diversification of their
investment
portfolios. Large holdings in single names and sectors represent
a significant
risk for many Slovenian insurers.
"We expect the Slovenian insurance market to remain profitable
despite softer
non-life pricing," says Clara Hughes, Senior Director in Fitch's
Insurance team.
"Assets under management are growing and the voluntary health
market is
expanding. However, profitability is vulnerable to shocks to the
wider economy,
as we saw in recent years when the government had to provide
support to
Slovenian banks."
The dominance of the agency distribution channel has contributed
to the fairly
high profitability of motor insurance, despite the significant
pricing power of
Slovenia's largest insurer, Triglav. Motor insurance accounts
for 50% of
non-life premiums.
The Slovenian insurance market is dominated by a small number of
companies. At
end-2013, the top three insurers accounted for 62% of the
market, by gross
written premium; the top five accounted for 80%.
The comment "Slovenian Insurance Market Snapshot" is available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
