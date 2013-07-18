July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The disconnect between rising home prices and sluggish local economies is particularly wide for numerous U.S. cities, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly home price report.

For instance, Fitch notes that home prices as of fourth-quarter 2012 (4Q'12) were up 17% for Detroit while the city's unemployment rate was over 11%. Another notable example is Las Vegas, with a 13% increase in home prices from year end 2011 despite a 10% unemployment rate. Other cities exhibiting this trend, are located in California. Among them include Los Angeles, Sacramento and Riverside.

'Housing markets in Detroit and Las Vegas experienced huge drops in prices during the crisis, so the abrupt rise is worth keeping an eye on given the still-languid state of their respective economies,' said Director Stefan Hilts.

Broadly speaking, Fitch's Sustainable Home Price Model paints a slowly stabilizing picture. With real home prices rising nearly 6% last year, U.S. home prices are considered 12% overvalued based on 4Q'12 data. That said, 'As markets stabilize and improvement in localized economies is more pronounced, the gap between actual and sustainable home prices should narrow,' said Hilts.

'U.S. RMBS 4Q12 Sustainable Home Price Report' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. RMBS 4Q12 Sustainable Home Price Report