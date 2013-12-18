(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 17 (Fitch) A potential takeover of UK
based
(re)insurance group Canopius could be credit positive for Sompo
Japan Insurance
('A'/Positive), the largest subsidiary of NKSJ, if it
materialises, Fitch
Ratings says. A successful takeover of the Lloyd's syndicate
would be likely to
boost the Japanese insurer's earnings fairly quickly, and the
related financial
cost, reportedly around JPY100bn, is unlikely to weigh on
overall consolidated
credit fundamentals.
The main risk is to what extent merger-related integration
challenges can be
smoothly managed without any disruptions to Canopius' global
underwriting
activity.
Despite its relatively small size, Canopius is likely to become
a significant
earnings contributor if the acquisition is successful. Its net
premiums written
(NPW) were around JPY65bn in 2012, just 3% of the NKSJ's overall
NPW. This
highlights the ease with which the UK company is likely to be
financially
absorbed by the much larger Japanese insurer. But we estimate
Canopius' net
income, of around JPY7bn, to be a much higher 9% of NKSJ's total
net income
estimate for financial year ending March 2014, which suggests
that it could
become an important contributor to future earnings.
NKSJ will also gain diversification benefits. Canopius deals
with global
property (about 40% of gross premiums written in 2012), global
specialty (about
34%) and UK retail (about 26%), in contrast to NKSJ's
Japan-based underwriting
activity.
The expected pick-up in income could materialise fairly rapidly.
We believe
insurance company investments in developed markets tend to boost
earnings
quickly due to the size of revenue and profits. This observation
is borne out by
the experiences of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire and Dai-Ichi Life
Insurance,
which have both successfully integrated insurers in developed
markets, and
thereby raised earnings and gained diversification benefits.
We think the bid is likely to be cash funded as NKSJ has
recently significantly
increased its liquidity through the sale of around JPY44bn "high
risk" equity
assets and a recent hybrid debt issue by Sompo Japan, which
raised USD1.4bn
(JPY132bn).
One important risk is whether Sompo Japan will be able to
complete the deal in a
similar fashion as its Japanese peers' acquisitions. This
depends on its ability
to manage insurance professionals at Canopius, and ensure the
flow of
high-quality underwriting activity outside Japan.
For now, the overall credit fundamentals of NKSJ Group and Sompo
Japan continue
to improve. This is due to: improving profitability of the
domestic motor
insurance business; relatively limited catastrophe loss in 2013;
steadily
growing profitable domestic life business; and continuous
reduction of high-risk
asset holdings (domestic equity). Therefore, it is no surprise
that the company
is using its sufficient capital and liquidity to buy into future
growth
opportunities in international insurance markets.
Contacts:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+813 3288 2772
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.