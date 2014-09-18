(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 17 (Fitch) Sony's
(BB-/Negative) JPY180bn
(USD1.65bn) write-down in its mobile communications business
comes as no
surprise, and is not likely to affect the credit rating, says
Fitch Ratings.
Our assumptions about Sony's mobile business profitability and
cash generation
have been consistently lower than those of management, given the
competitive
nature of the smartphone market and Sony's struggle to achieve
the scale
required for this business to be a success.
Sony's revisions to its forecast cash flow indicate that it now
believes that
the mobile communication segment's valuation does not support
goodwill which has
a carrying value of JPY180m. As a result, the company has
reviewed its
smartphone strategy, and will now target more niche consumer
segments.
We think the revised strategy to focus on premium mobile
products in certain
markets is more sound than trying to compete strongly in the
mid-range
smartphone market. However, lack of scale means that it will
struggle against
the big two, Apple and Samsung (A+/Stable), and will also face
competition in
the premium market from LG Electronics (BBB-/Stable), HTC and
Nokia.
In addition, the premium market is under threat from lower-cost
Chinese
manufacturers such as Lenovo, Huawei and Xiaomi, whose product
design, build
quality and functionality is improving to a level which may
threaten the premium
market in the longer term. These businesses will have to invest
significantly in
their brands before they represent a significant challenge to
the big two in the
premium market. Nevertheless, their growing strength in the low-
and mid-market
is leading to a narrowing in margins for all competitors.
According to International Data Corporation, Sony's share of the
smartphone
market declined to 3.1% in the year to June 2014 (June 2013:
4.0%). In contrast
Huawei's share rose to 6.7% from 4.3%, Lenovo to 5.2% from 4.7%,
and Xiaomi to
4.6% from 1.7%.
The write-down supports our long-held view that mobile phones
are unlikely to be a key element in Sony's recovery, and our
rating assumes
continued weak performance in this segment. However, credit
markets were
surprised by the announcement, with five-year CDS prices spiking
up to 142bp
from 112bp, according to Bloomberg, despite the positive news
for creditors that
the company will not be paying a dividend this year.
Management's resolve to make difficult decisions will be tested
if performance
in the mobile business does not improve. Apart from PCs, the
company continues
to produce the same products as five years ago, and we believe
that more
aggressive reform to revamp Sony's product and business
portfolio is overdue.
For example, the company appears committed to turning around its
TV business
following 10 straight years of losses. We rate Sony's chance of
meeting its
break-even target for TVs in the year ending March 2015 (FYE15)
at no greater
than 50%.
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Steve Durose
Senior Director
Deputy Head
Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0307
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.