CANBERRA, Sept 27 Fitch Ratings cut the credit
rating of South Australia state on Friday by one notch to AA,
from AA+, saying the state's fiscal and debt position had
deteriorated, with no recovery in sight for at least another
three years.
As Australia's new conservative government comes under
pressure to review the country's 10 percent consumption tax, or
GST, Fitch said even a cost-cutting drive in South Australia had
been unable to counter an expected drop off in goods and
services tax revenue received from Canberra.
"Modest growth in operating revenue will enable the state to
return to a Fitch-calculated surplus and reduce debt from Fiscal
Year 2017 onwards," the agency said.
Fitch gave the state a stable outlook, saying the state's
centre-left Labor government was focused on limiting expenditure
growth through stringent cost-savings to offset liabilities
including unfunded pension schemes.
The state's financial position has been hard-hit by
declining revenues and spending measures including health and
hospital spending. Several rail infrastructure projects have
been deferred to help rein-in ballooning debt.
"The base case includes an increase in debt to A$11 billion
in FY16 from A$6.9bn in FY13. Finally, the Outlook factors in
deficits in the next three financial years and a return to
surplus by FY17," Fitch said.
But the agency said SA's ratings could be downgraded further
if the state's operating margin continues to deteriorate over
the forecast period to fiscal year 2017.
Australia is one of the few developed countries to hold a
coveted AAA-rating despite economic turmoil in Europe and
elsewhere.
