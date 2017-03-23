(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Southern Cone Welfare States Face Leaner Times here NEW YORK, March 23 (Fitch) Credit ratings in the Southern Cone will hinge upon how successful policymakers are in managing fiscal consolidation goals amid high pressure on social welfare budgets, says Fitch Ratings in a new special report. Sovereign ratings in the region are widely spread between speculative- and investment-grade, but rising public debt burdens are a commonality of all, representing key drivers behind the Negative Outlooks for Brazil ('BB') and Chile ('A+'). Fitch currently has Stable Outlooks for Argentina ('B') and Uruguay ('BBB-') but has acknowledged their high deficits and rising debt as credit constraints. Paraguay ('BB'/Stable) is better positioned, with a low and moderately rising debt burden. High growth rates and commodity prices in the decade through 2014 provided a favourable context for the Southern Cone countries to deepen their welfare states, via reforms that increased spending on education, pensions and healthcare. However, these reforms were not fully funded by revenue measures in most cases. As a result, current high deficits in these countries mostly reflect structural spending pressures rather than a revenue shock, in contrast to other commodity-exporting regions. A recovery in growth to a less favourable "new normal" will present a fiscal challenge everywhere, but Southern Cone sovereigns will face several further challenges, in particular: 1) high tax burdens and/or tax competitiveness concerns; 2) rigid indexation schemes in some cases; 3) already slim capital spending buffers; 4) shifting demographics; and 5) political pledges and social demands, especially as electoral cycles ramp up. Most countries have already initiated fiscal consolidation plans, but differ in terms of the strategy they are taking (ie revenue versus spending measures) and where they are at in the process. In most cases, Fitch believes that concrete consolidation measures beyond those already announced will be needed to achieve debt stabilisation, especially in the context of a more subdued growth outlook. While Chile is the only country to consistently pre-fund social reforms with revenue measures, a structural fall in copper revenues has widened the deficit nonetheless. It will be up to the next administration after elections in November 2017 to decide how consolidation will be achieved. Uruguay enacted tax increases in 2016 after years of structural fiscal slippage, but meaningful deficit reduction will likely require additional measures given pre-existing budget pressures from past reforms and indexation, as well as continuing pledges for new social spending hikes. Policymakers in Brazil and Argentina are focused on spending cuts to achieve fiscal consolidation, as already high tax burdens are cited as key competitiveness constraints in both countries. Only Brazil is putting its social programmes at the centre of its consolidation strategy through a pension reform bill currently in the Congress, but public debt dynamics face continued risk. Argentina has introduced major cuts to energy subsidies, but has also lifted pensions. Its medium-term strategy for meaningful deficit reduction could become clearer after late 2017 midterm congressional elections. Paraguay is the exception in the region, with its lower deficit and small welfare state, but it faces the challenge of containing salary pressures so that social and investment outlays do not bear the brunt of fiscal prudence. The recent veto by the executive of the proposed 2017 budget in response to Congress's inclusion of sizeable salary hikes highlights institutional challenges for implementing policies to reduce social and infrastructure gaps. 