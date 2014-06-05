(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Southern European telecoms companies are entering
the pay-TV market in a move to defend and stabilise market share, rather than generating
additional cash flows from TV.
The renewed interest in pay-TV is one of the strategic initiatives pursued by
telecom operators to differentiate their service offering and reduce churn as
competition intensifies. Premium video distribution could also drive demand for
data consumption and for higher broadband speeds across their mobile and
fixed-line networks.
In the report, Fitch analyses the rationale behind recent transactions between
telecoms and pay-TV providers in Southern Europe, and follows the recent
agreement between Telecom Italia SpA (TI, BBB-/Negative) and Sky Italia in Italy
as well as the potential takeover of Digital+ by Telefonica SA (TEF,
BBB+/Negative).
The report focuses on the different strategic approaches adopted by incumbent
operators with regard to premium video content distribution and the potential
economic impact of increasing convergence of broadband and TV services, taking
into account the increasingly important role of telecom operators in video
distribution given low pay-TV penetration rates in southern Europe. It also
provides also an overview of the pay-TV market in Italy and Spain with
particular focus on household penetration, competitive landscape and content
distribution platforms (e.g. satellite, IPTV, DTT etc.).
The report, Southern European Telco and Pay-TV Convergence - Premium Video to
Play Key Role in Churn Reduction, is available on www.fitchratings or by
clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Southern European Telco and Pay-TV Convergence
here