July 8
The Philippine central bank's decision to lower risk-weights on foreign-currency-denominated
Philippine government bonds will provide a one-off boost to banks' regulatory capital ratios now
that the sovereign ratings are investment grade, Fitch Ratings says. However, this
development - together with abundant liquidity in the local banking system -
could heighten asset-quality risks if risk-appetite rises and lending expands
too quickly.
We estimate the major Philippine banks will receive around a 100bp uplift to
their core Tier 1 ratios. The banks have liquid balance sheets, and hold large
amounts of foreign-currency Philippine government bonds to match their
foreign-currency deposits. Moreover, the foreign-currency loans/deposits ratio
for the sector is low at around 30%. The capital boost will stem mainly from the
halving of risk-weights for Philippines' foreign-currency sovereign bonds to
50%.
We believe the major local banks were strongly capitalised even before the lower
risk weights, with an average core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of about 14% at
end-2012. This underpins banks' lending capacity, alongside the sub-70%
loans/deposits ratio of the banking sector and a buoyant domestic economy. If
banks take the opportunity to expand aggressively by loosening underwriting
criteria, this would be negative for asset quality.
There are already early signs of accelerated growth in loans, and property
prices in certain urban areas. The strong gains in real asset prices since 2010
lead us to believe that the Philippines' Macro Prudential Indicator could move
quickly from '1', indicating a low risk of systemic stress, to '3' (high risk)
if real credit growth is sustained above 15% yoy (2012: 10% yoy).
A sustained credit-led boom, if manifested, could pose downside risk - such as
sharp property price corrections, large loan defaults and significant impairment
charges - which would be negative for the banks' ratings. But we believe these
risks are likely to be low in the near to medium term, because the banks are
highly capitalised with a strong capacity to generate retained earnings - and
the domestic operating environment remains healthy. Moreover, recent records of
the central bank suggest that prudential measures may be implemented to counter
potential macroeconomic shocks such as from corporate leverage and sector
concentration.
On 4 July, the BSP announced the risk-weight reductions for Philippine sovereign
bonds denominated in foreign currency following the upgrade of the sovereign
rating by two rating agencies, including Fitch (Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
'BBB-').