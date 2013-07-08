Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Review and Outlook:
2013 Mid-Year
UpdateLONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
bi-annual global
Sovereign Review and Outlook report that more testing funding
conditions
following the US Federal Reserve's forward guidance on monetary
policy, slower
growth rates, and lower commodity prices add up to a less
favourable economic
and credit environment for emerging markets (EM).
The Fed's comments on the timing of 'tapering' quantitative
easing and
eventually raising of interest rates precipitated a broad market
sell-off and
increased volatility since the middle of May, even though the
comments should
not have been a great surprise and reflect more upbeat US growth
prospects.
Fitch does not expect the first rate hike until mid-2015, and
only then if the
US economic recovery is secure. Nonetheless, the uncertain
process of the Fed's
exit from unprecedentedly loose policy settings is likely to
generate periodic
bouts of market volatility.
EM bonds, currencies and equities were hit disproportionately
hard by the market
reappraisal of US monetary policy, despite prior concerns that
capital inflows
and exchange rates were excessively strong. Fitch does not
anticipate widespread
EM credit distress owing to a secular improvement in EM credit
fundamentals,
which reduces risks from tighter global liquidity, higher
interest rates and FX
risk. However, the Fed move adds to concerns over slowing
growth, China's
financial stability, softer commodity prices and a series of
political shocks in
some EMs.
Prospective Fed tightening will increase risks facing weaker EMs
including those
with large external financing requirements (current account
deficits and
maturing external debts) and low foreign reserves, high levels
of leverage,
vulnerable debt structures (foreign currency, short maturity and
non-resident
creditors), those that have seen strong inflows of hot money and
bank credit
growth, or have weak policy macroeconomic frameworks or credit
fundamentals
In Europe, the intensity of the eurozone crisis continued to
ease in H113,
despite recession, record unemployment, uncertainty following
the Italian
elections and the bail out in Cyprus which led to bank failure,
capital controls
and a domestic debt default (based on Fitch's distressed debt
exchange
criteria). Nevertheless, we do not view the crisis as over. Our
long-standing
view is that a resolution of the crisis will require on-going
country-level
fiscal and structural adjustment, greater progress towards a
banking union and a
broad-based economic recovery across the currency union.
Fitch expects global growth to gradually pick up pace in H213
and 2014-15 as the
US gathers steam and the eurozone approaches a cyclical turning
point. Our
latest forecasts for world GDP growth are 2.4% in 2013, 3.1% in
2014% and 3.2%
in 2015 (weighted at market exchange rates). However, we have
cut growth
forecasts for many EMs due to strains from spill-overs from
advanced countries
and China, more difficult policy trade-offs, a declining impact
from credit
growth and structural bottlenecks.
The ratio of Negative to Positive Outlooks on sovereign ratings
is just under
3:1, signalling that global sovereign ratings remain under
downward pressure.
This is due to the eurozone crisis, high public and private
sector debt levels,
weak banking sectors, a testing growth and policy environment
and idiosyncratic
political and credit events. In H113, there were 13 notches of
downgrades of
foreign currency ratings, compared with 10 notches of upgrades;
as well as two
sovereign defaults: Cyprus (local currency IDR) and Jamaica.
The upward trend for EM ratings appears to have stalled. H113
saw six EM
upgrades: Lithuania, Mexico, Thailand, Philippines and Uruguay -
the latter two
to investment grade - and Jamaica from default. Some
three-quarters of the
J.P.Morgan EMBI is now rated investment grade by Fitch, up from
one-third in
2008. However there were downgrades for Egypt, Jamaica (by four
notches) and
South Africa, as well as China (local currency rating). EM
Negative Outlooks now
outnumber Positives by 12 to seven.
The report is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore,
Tel: +65 67 96
7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.