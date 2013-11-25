(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in its 2014 Outlook report for
the Italian insurance sector that eurozone sovereign risk continues to
negatively affect Italian insurers given the significant amounts of government
and corporate debt held in their investment portfolios.
This is explained by the need to match Italian life liabilities with Italian
bonds yielding more than the average guaranteed return and to minimise the risk
of lapses. Fitch currently rates Italy at Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', with a
Negative Outlook. The eurozone risk is the main factor behind Fitch's negative
rating outlook for the sector.
Non-life insurers' credit fundamentals have improved dramatically since the lows
in 2010. A sharp rise in motor tariffs and a fall in claims frequency have been
the main drivers of this strengthening. However, Fitch expects a marginal
deterioration in technical profitability in 2014 as pricing conditions
deteriorate and claims frequency increases as a result of slightly more buoyant
economic activity.
Life sales and profitability remain volatile. Fitch believes that life premiums
are likely to continue to grow in 2014, albeit at a slower pace than in 2013
(low single digit percent), as insurers respond to demand for guarantees and
protection. In addition, volatility in the market value of Italian bonds creates
volatility in reported profits and new business values because a significant
proportion of changes in bond values flow through into reported profit. This
trend is likely to continue while the eurozone crisis persists.
