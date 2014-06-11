(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 11 (Fitch) Ukraine's sovereign downgrade and
related lowering of
the country ceiling to 'CCC' affected both financial and
industrial entities in
the first quarter of 2014 - contributing more than a quarter of
global corporate
finance downgrades at the start of the year and providing a
continuation of the
prior quarter's modest yet negative global corporate rating
drift, according to
a new report by Fitch Ratings.
Downgrades affected 3% of global issuers at the start of the
year, and upgrades
2% - a margin of downgrades to upgrades of 1.5 to 1.
By broad sector, financial issuer activity remained relatively
balanced early in
the year with downgrades of 2.6% modestly topping upgrades of
2%. Industrial
rating activity showed slightly more strain with downgrades of
3.3% ahead of
upgrades of 2%. Ukrainian entities accounted for 20% of
industrial and 36% of
financial institution downgrades.
Ukraine and Venezuela sovereign downgrades also precipitated the
bulk of
emerging market rating activity in the first quarter. The EM
downgrade rate was
4.1% at the start of the year, on par with prior quarter
results, while the
upgrade rate slipped to 1.1% from 3.1%.
Global corporate finance issuers assigned a Negative Outlook at
the end of March
exceeded the share carrying a Positive Outlook ? 13% to 5%,
respectively, and
aligned closely with prior quarter end results. Financial
institution Negative
Outlooks rose sharply quarter over quarter (16% vs. 11%), while
Positive
Outlooks were nearly even at 5%. Industrial Outlook assignments
held firm
quarter to quarter with a negative bias intact - Negative
Outlook (11%) and
Positive Outlook (5%).
For a full review of global rating activity by region and
industry through
1Q'14, see the report titled 'Fitch Global Corporate Rating
Activity ? First
Quarter 2014,' dated June 11, 2014, available on Fitch's website
at
www.fitchratings.com under Credit Market Research.
Contact:
Charlotte Needham
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0794
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Mariarosa Verde
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
