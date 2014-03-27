(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Support For Banks: Rating Path Expectations here LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that European Union and US banks are most affected, among banks globally, by weakening sovereign support. Under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the US's Orderly Liquidation Authority, extraordinary support for senior creditors is becoming less likely. In the report outlining Fitch's expectations for the evolution of sovereign support for banks globally, the agency says the Issuer Default Ratings of around 65 banks, which are driven by their Support Rating Floors, are likely to be affected. Fitch has taken a number of rating actions, which are outlined in rating action commentaries including "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Banks to Negative on Weakening Support," "Fitch Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA Banks; Downward Revisions Likely for Most due to Weakening Support", "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU State-Sponsored Banks to Negative on Weakening Support," "Fitch Affirms Support Rating Floors of 5 HK Banks, Downward Revisions Likely," "Fitch Affirms Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors for BNY Mellon, State Street and Wells Fargo" and "Fitch Affirms Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors for Large Canadian Banks," dated 26 March 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support for banks and give an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT. Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here DA40C4B1FED21 The report, "Sovereign Support for Banks - Rating Path Expectations", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: James Longsdon Managing Director +44 203 530 1095 Fitch Ratings Limited 30, North Colonnade, London Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.