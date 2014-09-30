(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Mid-Sized Banks: Peer Review here LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Medium-sized Spanish banks have improved their capitalisation, made good progress in restructuring, and there are signs of asset quality stabilisation, Fitch Ratings says. The improvements, helped by a better macroeconomic outlook in Spain, resulted in positive rating actions for some of these banks between June and August 2014. But they still face challenges to reduce large stocks of problem assets, improve earnings and build up further loss absorption buffers. The medium-sized Spanish banks - Unicaja Banco, Ibercaja Banco, Kutxabank, NCG Banco, BMN and Liberbank - have generally boosted capital levels. Asset de-risking and lower capital deductions for deferred tax assets after the November 2013 amendment to corporate tax legislation have been contributing factors. Banks in receipt of state aid (NCG Banco, BMN and Liberbank) also completed the burden sharing of junior instruments during 2013. On average, the six banks have reduced their loan portfolio by about one third in the last three years, although this ratio is distorted by the transfer of real estate development loans to SAREB, Spain's bad bank, and bank acquisitions. Loan volumes have shrunk at a slower pace since mid-2013. We expect further contraction for the remainder of 2014 in light of the asset de-risking plans and the still weak economy, despite the fact that moderate GDP growth has resumed. But the banks remain vulnerable to unreserved problem assets. This makes them sensitive to further stress in the collateral value of problem assets. Potential revaluations under the ECB's asset quality review and stress test exercises may lead to capital deficits at banks with large amounts of unreserved problem assets. However, any failure is likely to be technical as banks have already taken remedial capital actions, which could offset the shortfall, and we believe they have scope to take further measures if needed. Spanish banks have already undergone a large-scale independent stress test in 2012, leaving them relatively better placed for the stress test component of the comprehensive assessment. Managing down the large stock of problem assets is the greatest challenge for this group of banks. New non-performing loans (NPL) seem to have turned the corner since 4Q13, and we believe NPL ratios will peak during 2H14. There are also clear signs of a stabilisation of Spanish house prices, ending almost seven years of depreciation. Still, we do not expect a speedy rebound, considering that the structural labour and property market imbalances will require material effort and time to correct. Improving banking earnings will also prove tough given the low interest rates, modest business volumes and further loan impairment charges, albeit lower than in 2013. Further scope to reduce funding costs and efficiency gains from restructuring processes should help. For more details on the sector, see "Spanish Mid-Sized Banks: Peer Review", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Cristina Torrella Senior Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8405 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.