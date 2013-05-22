(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Additional loan-impairment charges from a review of Spanish banks' restructured loans could
cause a further dent to earnings which are already feeble, Fitch Ratings says. This could
ultimately filter through to capital, and leave some thinly capitalised banks vulnerable to
downward ratings pressure.
We expect the standardisation of the way in which restructured loans are
classified to enhance comparability of asset quality on banks' balance sheets.
The amounts, categorisation and provisioning of restructured loans should be
more reflective of the risks and business model differences between banks than
of accounting discrepancies, once all the central bank's guidelines are
implemented.
The exercise is likely to lead to some loans which are currently treated as
"normal" and "substandard" to be downgraded in their classifications - a shift
that would be likely to increase bank provisions. Restructured loans for the
Spanish banks rated by Fitch totalled close to EUR190bn at end-2012. Of these,
43% were "normal", 21% were "substandard", and 36% were "doubtful" loans already
treated as non-performing.
Potential additional provisions are difficult to estimate because of the
heterogeneous treatment of restructured loans by different banks. There are
stark differences between the level of provisions that individual entities have
made on their restructured loans, so the sector coverage of doubtful loans at
around 40% and substandard loans at around 15% cannot be broadly applied.
However, assuming that a large portion of normal loans become substandard and
are provisioned to the end-2012 level, this would potentially result in more
than EUR10bn of additional provisions. If some were to become doubtful loans and
require higher impairment coverage, then the potential for further charges would
be even higher.
It is possible that generic provisions taken in 2012 are available to absorb
some of the likely new provisions, and for some doubtful or substandard loans to
return to normal, although we do not expect these to significantly offset
possible new charges from this review. For some banks, additional provisioning
requirements may exceed net profit, and this would erode their capital and
credit profiles.
On 30 April, the Bank of Spain published new guidance for classifying
restructured loans. Lenders have to classify these as substandard unless there
are specific circumstances that justify a normal or doubtful treatment. Normal
loans have to be reviewed every six months. This is important in light of the
weak macroeconomic conditions that may cause a borrower's temporary difficulties
in servicing a loan to develop into longer-term issues. Banks have until 30
September to review their loan books and adopt the approach.