March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Measures announced by the Spanish government to facilitate debt refinancing and
restructuring agreements may affect the recovery expectations and cash flows of SME CLO
securitisations and mortgage cover pools, Fitch Ratings says. The reforms may make SME funding
scarcer or more expensive.
The initiative eases the process by which refinancing and restructuring
agreements between companies and bank creditors are formalised ahead of any
insolvency proceedings. It requires the SME business to be viable after the
restructuring and that the terms are accepted by at least 51% of financial
creditors. These alternatives are not possible on debt to commercial creditors
or on public sector obligations. The reform was enacted in Royal Decree 4/2014,
dated 7 March 2014.
We believe this reform may provide incentives for highly leveraged companies to
pursue and formalise restructuring plans that would not be possible or as easy
otherwise. This may mean that traditional defaults caused by failure to pay are
replaced by restricted defaults caused by restructurings, but we think these
restructurings are broadly captured within our default forecasts, which are
linked to arrears over 90 days.
We also consider the possibility that refinancing and restructuring will add
uncertainty to cash flows and recovery expectations on corporate and SME loans,
as the original repayment terms can change. Maturity extensions up to 10 years,
payment-in-kind arrangements, principal haircuts and debt-into-equity
conversions can be introduced if at least 75% of all financial creditors agree,
while shorter maturity extensions of up to five years are possible when 60% of
all financial creditors agree. These measures can also be extended to secured
positions, although this is conditional on higher acceptance thresholds of 80%
and 65% of all secured creditors, respectively.
We expect the recovery effects to be more pronounced on real estate secured
loans, which typically carry higher recovery expectations than unsecured claims,
which are close to 30% in our base case scenario.
Ultimately, this reform may result in scarcer or more expensive SME lending for
the entire SME sector, not just impaired companies. Lenders may increase pricing
on new loans to account for the added uncertainty they would face if they found
themselves minority creditors forced to accept a restructuring or refinancing
plan they have voted against.
We will monitor evidence of the decree's practical implication as it becomes
available, to ensure our default and recovery expectations remain in line with
market practice.