May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Spain's unemployment rate is likely to average 27.5% this
year and next, peaking at 28.5% in Q114, but the lagging impact on the housing
market means mortgage delinquencies will continue to rise beyond then, according
to Fitch Ratings.
The depth of the Spanish recession means unemployment is increasingly affecting
30-50 year old, higher-educated nationals on permanent contracts, who are far
more likely to own a house. The jump in the percentage of households with no
employed adults to 16% last year from 14% in 2011 also makes delinquencies more
likely, although Spain is less of an outlier on this measure.
Increasing long-term joblessness (12% of the workforce has been out of work for
a year or more) will also feed through to mortgage delinquencies because
contributory unemployment benefits expire after two years. The number of people
receiving such benefits has plateaued over the past two years as the long-term
unemployed lose these rights.
However, we expect unemployment to stabilise below 30% next year as government
measures to support employment take effect and output contraction comes to an
end. A material fall in real wages, which is likely to be partly attributable to
the government's wage-setting reforms, should also tilt the economy towards
labour retention. An increase in foreign investment, such as the recently
announced initiative to promote German investment in Spanish SMEs, could also
provide some support to employment, provided the inflows are significant.
Spain's National Reform Programme outlines the government's strategy to tackle
unemployment. Although there is still no sign of a single contract to tackle
labour market duality, the outlined measures should - if effectively implemented
- help increase labour participation and lower the structural rate of
unemployment over the long term. Meanwhile, some provisions, such as a reduction
in employers' social security for hiring young workers, are intended to tackle
the current high unemployment rate.
The slow pace of household deleveraging means Spanish homeowners will remain
exposed to worsening economic conditions for longer than homeowners in other
markets that experienced a housing boom, such as the US and UK. In Spain
household indebtedness was 133% of disposable income in 2012, down just 7
percentage points from the peak compared with an average drop of 26 percentage
points from peak levels in the UK and US.