(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish & Italian Medium-Sized Banks here LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Prospects for Spanish medium-sized banks have improved on aggregate, while the outlook for their Italian counterparts remains challenging, reflecting differences in credit risk trends, profitability and the domestic economy, says Fitch Ratings. But high levels of unreserved problem loans relative to capital leave them all exposed to downside risks. Some of these banks could be vulnerable in the ECB's forthcoming comprehensive assessment. Both groups of banks have been heavily restructuring and downsizing their balance sheets in the past three years. But recent rating actions highlight the opposite trends in their standalone creditworthiness. We upgraded the Viability Ratings (VRs) of three of the six rated Spanish banks; an Outlook was revised to Positive and a Rating Watch Negative was removed. We downgraded the VRs of three of the eight rated Italian banks and Negative Outlooks remain dominant. Spanish banks have improved capital, particularly those in receipt of state aid, and made good progress with restructuring. There are also signs that asset quality is stabilising in Spain. We expect Spanish banks' impaired loan ratios to peak during 2H14 and start to turn the corner as new impaired loans are slowing. Italian medium-sized banks have also strengthened capital, but not sufficiently to offset further asset quality weakness, while structurally low profits persist in their core operations. Problem loans are unlikely to peak soon in Italy, without significant disposals. Impaired loans are at record highs and are likely to rise further as the economy continues to contract, although at a slowing pace. The Italian economy shrank again in 1H14 after one of the sharpest recessions among the eurozone countries. We forecast GDP to contract marginally in 2014 and to expand only modestly in 2015. In contrast, Spain's economy is beginning to recover after a prolonged recession and we forecast GDP to consolidate its growth in 2015. Better economic prospects should temper Spanish banks' asset quality deterioration. Nevertheless, the economy is still weak, despite the fact that GDP growth has resumed. Profitability is weak in banks in both countries, largely as loan impairment charges remain high and low interest rates have compressed margins, although improved market sentiment has helped to lower funding costs in 2014. Better cost efficiency makes Spanish banks' operating performance moderately better. The difficulties Italian banks face in turning structural profitability around may spark further domestic consolidation among the medium-sized sector.