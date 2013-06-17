(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 17

A recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling could cause lenders to stop applying floor clauses that set minimum interest rates in mortgage contracts, and so reduce excess spread in Spanish RMBS transactions, Fitch Ratings says.

The presence of interest rate floors in mortgage contracts has bolstered excess spread during the recent period of exceptionally low interest rates. If lenders are no longer able to apply floor clauses the effects will be noticeable for deals without a total return swap in place. This would be particularly relevant for those with thin levels of excess spread that are already using their reserve fund to cover for write-offs.

The ruling will have no impact on our assessment of new RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes, where spread generated by the floor clauses is given no credit. However, the reduction in portfolio interest received by the issuer of an existing securitisation could have a negative effect as excess spread reduces. We do not expect to take immediate rating actions as a result of this ruling alone in light of the limited credit given to transaction excess spread within our surveillance analysis.

On 12 June the Supreme Court said that floor clauses in consumer mortgage contracts will be considered null where minimum transparency requirements were not met and borrowers did not have sufficient information to evaluate the impact of that clause when the mortgage contracts were signed. This clarified an earlier decision of 9 May relating to certain mortgages provided by three Spanish lenders, BBVA, NCG Banco and Cajas Rurales Unidas.

The ruling is not retroactive, which means that the three lenders will not have to return all the money received in excess of what they would have received if the floor clauses had not been in place.

In principle, the ruling is only applicable to these three institutions. However, it might force other financial institutions to cease applying floor clauses, as more claims from borrowers are expected.

Following the Court's clarification, BBVA and Cajas Rurales Unidas have decided to cease applying the clause, although BBVA has said that it reserves the right to appeal the Court's ruling. NCG Banco has said it is studying how to proceed.

We estimate that at least a third of the mortgages in Spanish financial institutions' portfolios have floor clauses. In light of the current low interest rate environment, as floor clauses typically set minimum interest rates of 2%-4% removing them would have an impact on portfolios with a high proportion of mortgages that include floor clauses.