(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling could cause
lenders to stop applying floor clauses that set minimum interest rates in
mortgage contracts, and so reduce excess spread in Spanish RMBS transactions,
Fitch Ratings says.
The presence of interest rate floors in mortgage contracts has bolstered excess
spread during the recent period of exceptionally low interest rates. If lenders
are no longer able to apply floor clauses the effects will be noticeable for
deals without a total return swap in place. This would be particularly relevant
for those with thin levels of excess spread that are already using their reserve
fund to cover for write-offs.
The ruling will have no impact on our assessment of new RMBS transactions and
covered bond programmes, where spread generated by the floor clauses is given no
credit. However, the reduction in portfolio interest received by the issuer of
an existing securitisation could have a negative effect as excess spread
reduces. We do not expect to take immediate rating actions as a result of this
ruling alone in light of the limited credit given to transaction excess spread
within our surveillance analysis.
On 12 June the Supreme Court said that floor clauses in consumer mortgage
contracts will be considered null where minimum transparency requirements were
not met and borrowers did not have sufficient information to evaluate the impact
of that clause when the mortgage contracts were signed. This clarified an
earlier decision of 9 May relating to certain mortgages provided by three
Spanish lenders, BBVA, NCG Banco and Cajas Rurales Unidas.
The ruling is not retroactive, which means that the three lenders will not have
to return all the money received in excess of what they would have received if
the floor clauses had not been in place.
In principle, the ruling is only applicable to these three institutions.
However, it might force other financial institutions to cease applying floor
clauses, as more claims from borrowers are expected.
Following the Court's clarification, BBVA and Cajas Rurales Unidas have decided
to cease applying the clause, although BBVA has said that it reserves the right
to appeal the Court's ruling. NCG Banco has said it is studying how to proceed.
We estimate that at least a third of the mortgages in Spanish financial
institutions' portfolios have floor clauses. In light of the current low
interest rate environment, as floor clauses typically set minimum interest rates
of 2%-4% removing them would have an impact on portfolios with a high proportion
of mortgages that include floor clauses.