(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer review of the Major Sparebanken of the Norwegian SpareBank 1 Alliance (Alliance). SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's (SR), SpareBank 1 SMN's (SMN) and SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's (SNN) (collectively the Sparebanken) ratings reflect their strong regional franchises, healthy profitability, sound asset quality and strong capitalisation. They also factor in wholesale funding reliance, high property prices, and geographically concentrated loan books. SNN's ratings are one notch higher than its Sparebanken peers, reflecting stronger capital ratios and a more retail-orientated business and funding model. The Sparebanken are the three largest savings banks rated by Fitch in the Alliance. They benefit from cost efficiencies and wider income diversification via the jointly owned SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS, offering life and non-life insurance. SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS's (S1B) ratings are aligned with those of the largest Alliance members, SR and SMN, and reflect its role as a covered bond funding vehicle for its shareholder banks. For more details, see "The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance", available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance here