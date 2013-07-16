(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 16 (Fitch) Credit metrics of speculative grade
issuers remain
relatively stable, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest
installment of
'Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly'.
Aggregate debt levels in the portfolio have increased 5% ($34
billion)
year-over-year. EBITDA improvements have partially offset higher
debt levels,
resulting in leverage in increasing modestly to 4.4 times (x)
for 2013 compared
to 4.3x for 2012.
As the economy first started to recover, the stronger companies
in the 'BB'
category were primarily the ones comfortable adding incremental
leverage. In
early 2013, higher risk companies have also gained confidence
and added some
leverage. 'BB' rated leverage increased year-over-year to 3.3x
from 3.1x. 'B'
rated leverage increased from 5.4x from 4.9x. While leverage
generally remains
in line with expected rating levels, further leverage increases
among riskier
credits would be concerning and could potentially lead to rating
pressure.
Importantly, issuers improved their liquidity profiles
materially over the past
several years. Companies have continued to demonstrate
conservative uses of
proceeds by dedicating most issuance to refinancing, pushing out
maturity
schedules and lowering interest costs. On average, 'BB' rated
issuers have
approximately 84% available on their revolving credit facilities
versus 72% for
'B' rated issuers. Sound liquidity positions paired with overall
ease of market
access have minimized near-term refinancing risk for most
issuers.
The first half repricing wave experienced in the leveraged loan
space has
further allowed issuers to reprice their capital structures at
more attractive
rates. Interest cost savings are just starting to take effect in
current
coverage metrics. Improvements should begin to be fully realized
in 2013, as
interest coverage has remained relatively flat through the first
quarter of 2013
for both 'BB' and 'B' rated issuers at 4.9x and 2.6x,
respectively. Interest
coverage has expanded for almost two thirds of issuers in the
portfolio in the
first quarter of 2013 from the same period in 2011.
Fitch believes most leveraged issuers should be able to
withstand a prolonged
period of weak economic growth, a macroeconomic shock or a
temporary shutdown in
the capital markets.
