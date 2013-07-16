(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 16 (Fitch) Credit metrics of speculative grade issuers remain relatively stable, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest installment of 'Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly'. Aggregate debt levels in the portfolio have increased 5% ($34 billion) year-over-year. EBITDA improvements have partially offset higher debt levels, resulting in leverage in increasing modestly to 4.4 times (x) for 2013 compared to 4.3x for 2012. As the economy first started to recover, the stronger companies in the 'BB' category were primarily the ones comfortable adding incremental leverage. In early 2013, higher risk companies have also gained confidence and added some leverage. 'BB' rated leverage increased year-over-year to 3.3x from 3.1x. 'B' rated leverage increased from 5.4x from 4.9x. While leverage generally remains in line with expected rating levels, further leverage increases among riskier credits would be concerning and could potentially lead to rating pressure. Importantly, issuers improved their liquidity profiles materially over the past several years. Companies have continued to demonstrate conservative uses of proceeds by dedicating most issuance to refinancing, pushing out maturity schedules and lowering interest costs. On average, 'BB' rated issuers have approximately 84% available on their revolving credit facilities versus 72% for 'B' rated issuers. Sound liquidity positions paired with overall ease of market access have minimized near-term refinancing risk for most issuers. The first half repricing wave experienced in the leveraged loan space has further allowed issuers to reprice their capital structures at more attractive rates. Interest cost savings are just starting to take effect in current coverage metrics. Improvements should begin to be fully realized in 2013, as interest coverage has remained relatively flat through the first quarter of 2013 for both 'BB' and 'B' rated issuers at 4.9x and 2.6x, respectively. Interest coverage has expanded for almost two thirds of issuers in the portfolio in the first quarter of 2013 from the same period in 2011. Fitch believes most leveraged issuers should be able to withstand a prolonged period of weak economic growth, a macroeconomic shock or a temporary shutdown in the capital markets. Contact: Adam Dolkart Associate Director +1-312-368-2095 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Mike Simonton, CFA Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance +1-312-368-3138 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly â€” First Quarter 2013 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.