(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 18 (Fitch) Single family U.S. housing starts
posted a solid
March while multifamily results were spectacular, an encouraging
sign that the
housing market's moderate recovery may pick up in intensity in
the coming
months, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the
'Chalk Line'.
Single-family starts came in at 619,000 (down 4.8% compared to
February) and up
28.7% year-over-year, largely in line with expectations. Total
starts for March
were 1.036 million, up 7% compared to February and 46.7% higher
year-over-year.
Total starts were significantly higher than expected because of
the multifamily
component. That said, multifamily numbers are often extremely
volatile
month-over-month and are coming off a somewhat disappointing
February.
Nonetheless, total starts are up 36% so far this year, while
single-family
starts are 28.1% higher than this point in 2012. The spike in
overall activity
is good news for the public homebuilders, which gained market
share last year
and are poised to follow suit in 2013. What's more,
still-attractive home
prices, low mortgage rates and a rise in nominal incomes are
resulting in
superior affordability and valuations,' said Managing Director
and lead
homebuilding analyst Robert Curran.
That said, housing is still treading in unsteady waters for
numerous reasons.
'Realized demand is and will continue to be tempered by
widespread negative
equity, challenging mortgage qualification standards, lot
shortages, and excess
supply due to foreclosures in certain markets,' said Curran.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the fourth-quarter and year
2012 and
comment on the outlook for 2013 during a teleconference to be
held this Friday
April 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Spring
2013' includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 4Q'12,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided as is information about the calendar fourth quarter and
fiscal year
2012 option write-offs and land value write-downs;
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective;
--Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits;
--A decreasing lot supply is referenced;
--Additional historical information about immigrant housing
demand and related
state and national household and home ownership projections are
provided;
--Data for building trades employment since the last housing
peak are noted;
--Updated Census Bureau population projections are detailed;
--2012 statistics for vacation home sales and investor purchases
are referenced;
--Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and
write-offs and
before interest expense, are chronicled;
--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated
and a summary of
historical foreclosure filings is presented;
--There are also updated comments on HAMP, HARP, the appraisal
process, AD&C
financing, homeownership trends by age, Chinese drywall
litigation, home
pricing, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, FHA, the MBS market,
underwriting standards and
surveys about home ownership; and
--Fitch's economic and construction forecast for 2013 has been
updated.
