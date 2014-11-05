(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Traditional in-line mall tenants are increasingly relocating outlets from second-tier malls into dominant, open air shopping centers, according to Fitch Ratings. This developing trend could weaken the credit profiles of retail REIT landlords with sizeable second-tier mall holdings, such as Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) and CBL & Associates, Inc. (CBL). Generally speaking, the weak performance of key retail anchor tenants, such as Sears and J.C. Penney, has already challenged occupancies and rental rates at many second-tier malls. WPG and CBL own a meaningful number of the lower-producing malls in CMBS conduits. Conversely, some shopping centers could see a marginal benefit from retailers "off-malling" selected outlets. Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Kimco Realty Corp., which are two of the largest shopping center owners in the U.S., noted greater interest in their centers from traditional mall tenants during the companies' third-quarter 2014 earnings conference calls. Tenants relocating out of second-tier malls and retailers entering new markets drove most of the new demand. The companies collectively cited clothing retailers The Gap, Banana Republic, American Eagle, Chico's, Christopher & Banks and Torrid, as well as a handful of jewelry stores as the traditional mall tenants that are most actively considering (re)locating in shopping centers. According to Brixmor, most of the demand so far has stemmed from reverse inquiry from these retailers. The company has hired three leasing professionals away from the major mall REITs, primarily to build on the leasing demand it is seeing from traditional mall tenants. We believe that recent mall REIT spinoffs are the catalyst that has caused some retailers to consider nonmall locations to a greater extent. In May 2014, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Simon) spun off WPG and General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP) spun off Rouse Properties (Rouse) in January 2012. Prior to these spinoffs, the mall assets now owned by WPG and Rouse benefited from Simon and GGP's respective bargaining power over tenants due to their positions as the two dominant U.S. mall owners, in Fitch's view. Contact: Stephen Boyd, CFA Director U.S. REITs +1 212 908-9153 Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Mary MacNeill Managing Director U.S. Structured Finance +1 212 908-0785 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.