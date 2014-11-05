(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Traditional in-line mall tenants
are increasingly
relocating outlets from second-tier malls into dominant, open
air shopping
centers, according to Fitch Ratings. This developing trend could
weaken the
credit profiles of retail REIT landlords with sizeable
second-tier mall
holdings, such as Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) and CBL &
Associates, Inc.
(CBL).
Generally speaking, the weak performance of key retail anchor
tenants, such as
Sears and J.C. Penney, has already challenged occupancies and
rental rates at
many second-tier malls. WPG and CBL own a meaningful number of
the
lower-producing malls in CMBS conduits. Conversely, some
shopping centers could
see a marginal benefit from retailers "off-malling" selected
outlets. Brixmor
Property Group Inc. and Kimco Realty Corp., which are two of the
largest
shopping center owners in the U.S., noted greater interest in
their centers from
traditional mall tenants during the companies' third-quarter
2014 earnings
conference calls.
Tenants relocating out of second-tier malls and retailers
entering new markets
drove most of the new demand. The companies collectively cited
clothing
retailers The Gap, Banana Republic, American Eagle, Chico's,
Christopher & Banks
and Torrid, as well as a handful of jewelry stores as the
traditional mall
tenants that are most actively considering (re)locating in
shopping centers.
According to Brixmor, most of the demand so far has stemmed from
reverse inquiry
from these retailers. The company has hired three leasing
professionals away
from the major mall REITs, primarily to build on the leasing
demand it is seeing
from traditional mall tenants.
We believe that recent mall REIT spinoffs are the catalyst that
has caused some
retailers to consider nonmall locations to a greater extent. In
May 2014, Simon
Property Group, Inc. (Simon) spun off WPG and General Growth
Properties, Inc.
(GGP) spun off Rouse Properties (Rouse) in January 2012. Prior
to these
spinoffs, the mall assets now owned by WPG and Rouse benefited
from Simon and
GGP's respective bargaining power over tenants due to their
positions as the two
dominant U.S. mall owners, in Fitch's view.
Contact:
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
U.S. REITs
+1 212 908-9153
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Mary MacNeill
Managing Director
U.S. Structured Finance
+1 212 908-0785
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.