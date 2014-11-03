(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) The single supervisory mechanism
(SSM) starting 4
November will make bank regulation more consistent across the
eurozone, Fitch
Ratings says. Reducing regulatory discrepancies will improve
transparency and
comparability, and may prompt some banks to take actions that
will improve their
credit profiles.
The asset quality review (AQR) component of last month's ECB
comprehensive
assessment (CA) reduced the divergence in asset valuations used
in the stress
tests. But the CA results still highlighted discrepancies across
the region,
particularly in the different speeds of implementing Basel III's
capital rules.
The phase-out timetables for adjustments of securities
valuations and
intangibles, such as deferred tax assets and goodwill, differ
among countries.
The ECB calculated the impact of transitional arrangements to
have been EUR126bn
for the banks that participated in the CA exercise as of 1
January 2014, with
banks in Greece, Ireland and Portugal particularly reliant on
phase-in rules
relative to risk-weighted assets. Ten banks that passed the CA
exercise had
fully loaded 2016 CET1 ratios below 5.5% under the European
Banking Authority's
(EBA) adverse scenario.
We believe the SSM will help even out these discrepancies,
although a transition
period will be needed while the ECB establishes precise
reporting requirements
and banks adapt their systems accordingly. Harmonisation of
reporting for all EU
banks is supported by the EBA's work on uniform formats and
dates of reporting,
definitions and IT solutions.
We expect the SSM eventually to bring more standardisation of
regulatory
risk-weights or, at least, an imposition of floors on how low
these can go. It
should also bring a more level playing field for approving
internal models and
calculations of risk weights under the internal models'
approach. A single
supervisor is likely to even out default and loss assumptions
behind credit
risk-weightings.
The SSM is the first of the two main components of the eurozone
banking union
framework. The second, the single resolution mechanism (SRM),
comes in at the
beginning of 2016.
The SSM and SRM will establish the regulatory banking union and,
in conjunction
with the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), reduce
the contingent
bank bail-out risk that has hitherto faced eurozone sovereigns.
However, strong
links between banks and their national sovereigns will remain.
The financial
health of banks will remain interwoven with the financial health
and stability
of their domestic economy, which is the source of the bulk of
most banks' loans
and deposits.
Bank holdings of domestic sovereign bonds are substantial. We
expect a priority
of the ECB in its new role as single supervisor to be a
reduction of national
sovereign bond holdings, for example by using large exposure
restrictions,
higher risk weights or both.
Eurozone bank balance sheets are weighed down by huge volume of
problem loans,
particularly in the weakest economies. Reducing these by
collateral sales or
improved customer performance looks a long way off given the
economic outlook in
most of the countries concerned.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1095
James Longsdon
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1076
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
ECB and EBA Tests - Few Ratings Actions Likely
here
The ECBâ€™s Comprehensive Assessment: A First Step to Banking
Unihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.