Jan 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Signs that UK car insurance premiums may be bottoming out after two years of falls are positive for the sector, but intense competition means a rebound in prices is unlikely in the near term, Fitch Ratings says. This means underwriting losses are unlikely to shrink in 2014, while continued low returns mean investment income may not be enough to compensate.

The average cost of quoted comprehensive car insurance has fallen by around 24% over the last two years, but the fall slowed significantly in 4Q13, according to data from Towers Watson and Confused.com. We believe the drop in premiums since 2011 has been partly driven by expectations that claim costs will start to reduce due to regulatory reforms on personal injury claims, and insurers choosing to cut costs before seeing evidence of a decline because of the competition in the sector.

We expect the reforms to reduce the frequency of lower-cost personal injury claims such as whiplash, and to reduce costs related to claims-management companies. It remains unclear how much claims costs will be reduced by the changes, but we believe some insurers may have overestimated the likely benefit. The decline in costs for those companies will therefore not match the fall in premiums.

Increasing prices to counterbalance the overshoot will prove difficult due to ample underwriting capacity, which has fostered competition. We therefore believe that companies will increase focus on cutting expenses to limit underwriting losses. The UK personal motor sector produced an accident year combined ratio of 107% in 2012, which reduces to 104% if reserve releases from prior underwriting years are factored in.

The low interest rate environment will keep investment income subdued for the next 12 to 24 months. Although we expect bond yields to increase slowly through 2014 and 2015, returns from investment portfolios are likely to remain in low single digits. Overall profitability may therefore deteriorate further, although strong capital across the sector helps mitigate the risk and supports current ratings.