(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: CEE Banks
here
WARSAW/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
overall rating outlook
for banks in central and eastern Europe (CEE) is stable for
2015. However, the
proportion of Negative Outlooks for banks increased in 2014 due
to expected
downward revisions of Support Rating Floors (SRFs) in the EU.
This affected CEE
banks either directly (resulting in the Negative Outlook for the
Slovenian
banking sector) or indirectly via rating actions on parent
banks. All IDRs
driven by Viability Ratings (VRs) are on Stable Outlook,
including some where a
subsidiary is rated above, or in line with, its parent
Systemic risks stemming from structural imbalances are gradually
receding, but
operating environments remain difficult. The combination of low
interest rates,
stabilising but weak economic growth and more onerous consumer
protection/regulatory legislation is weighing on revenues and
pushing up costs.
However, these pressures should be easily absorbed in better
performing sectors
(Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) or partly compensated by
reduced
impairment charges (Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovenia).
Most CEE banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) continue
to reflect
potential support from parent institutions, which remain
strategically committed
to the region, with Outlooks aligned accordingly. However, bank
ratings are
capped two notches above the sovereign in Bulgaria and Romania,
and at one notch
above in Hungary; in these markets, banks' Stable Outlooks
reflect those on
sovereign ratings. With the exception of pure development banks,
IDRs driven by
SRFs are on Negative Outlook.
NPL generation has slowed across the region, but resolution of
legacy issues is
difficult. Various forms of portfolio clean up in weaker CEE
markets (bad bank
and recapitalisation in Slovenia, measures on FX mortgages in
Hungary,
incentives to sell/write off bad debt in Romania) occurred in
2014, and Fitch
expects these efforts to continue in 2015. In the longer term,
they should
result in sounder bank credit profiles; in the near-term they
have led to
greater volatility in financial metrics and significant costs
imposed on bank
shareholders.
Apart from Hungary, where there may be a need for further
capital injections,
capitalisation is adequate/strong and supports stable sector
outlooks. Positive
changes to funding structures continue with falling shares of
parental funding,
more balanced loan growth, a focus on customer deposits and
efforts to reduce
maturity mismatches.
For more details on our expectations for CEE banks, see "2015
Outlook: CEE
Banks", available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.