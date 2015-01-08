(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Central America and
Dominican
Republic Banks
here
SAN SALVADOR, January 08 (Fitch) The banking sectors in Central
America and the
Dominican Republic maintain their stable outlooks, according to
a new Fitch
Ratings report. Only in Costa Rica has the agency revised the
sector's outlook
to stable from positive.
'Profitability and asset quality will remain stable in 2015,
despite the
expected slowdown in credit growth in most of the countries,'
said Rene Medrano,
Senior Director of Fitch's Financial Institutions Group.
Fitch anticipates moderate loan portfolio growth in Costa Rica
in 2015, while
profitability will remain low and with downside risks. High
reliance on net
interest margins (NIMs) and additional loan impairment charges
due to regulatory
changes requiring gradual increases in loan loss reserves- may
constrain
earnings. The agency does not expect improvements in income
diversification or
material earnings due to exchange rate gains, which were
relevant in 2014.
In Panama, banks' performance will remain sound and stable,
supported by a
favorable economic environment. However, the economic slowdown
will result in
lower loan growth, below 10% according to Fitch's estimates.
Lower credit growth
is the result of sluggish growth in the trade sector. In 2015,
retail loans will
drive credit growth. The larger share of retail and residential
mortgages in
loan portfolios implies an incremental credit risk, particularly
considering the
banks' moderate loss absorption capacity.
Fitch anticipates improved performance of Dominican Republic
banks, with a
positive operating environment providing opportunities for
growth. Retail and
small and micro enterprises (SME) loans will be the main drivers
of credit
growth in 2015. High and resilient NIMs, controlled credit
costs, and a higher
loan share in more profitable segments will sustain the
improvements in
profitability.
Fitch anticipates that the loan portfolio will grow
approximately 11% in 2015 in
Guatemala. Banks' profitability will remain moderate although
downside risks
remain. The larger banks will remain dominant and will continue
expanding
regionally, while fierce competition will limit the smaller
banks' long-term
sustainability. The system's capitalization remains below the
average of its
peers in the region.
Nicaraguan banks will likely continue exhibiting their best
performance of
recent years. Loan quality will remain sound, while
profitability should remain
high and above regional averages due to a combination of high
NIMs and low
provision expenses. Fitch anticipates portfolio growth of over
20%, almost twice
that of most Central American banking systems, spurred by a
positive economic
environment and low banking penetration.
In El Salvador, 2015 will be another year of slow growth.
Although the entry of
new players may increase the loan portfolio dynamic, it will not
be enough to
boost banks' performance. Average profitability should remain
moderate to low.
On the positive side, loan quality should stabilize at good
levels, and
Salvadoran bank capitalization should remain the highest in the
region.
The loan portfolio of Honduran banks should continue growing at
approximately
10%, driven by wholesale lending. Asset quality will remain
unchanged and weaker
than that of other Central American banking systems. Dollarized
balance sheets
will continue posing a potential credit risk. Profitability is
expected to
remain moderate, with a ROAA of approximately 1.4%.
The report "2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic
Banks" is
available at www.fitchratings.com and at
www.fitchcentroamerica.com, or by
clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
San Salvador, El Salvador
+503 2516 6610
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1 809 563 2481
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6616
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516 6619
Luis Ayala
Associate Director
+503 2516 6622
Alvaro Castro
Associate Director
+503 2516 6615
Luis Guerrero
Associate Director
+503 2516 6618
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516 6614
Dario Sanchez
Associate Director
+503 2516 6608
Francesca Cedrola
Analyst
+503 2516 6611
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.