Dec 13

Fitch Ratings says that its stable outlook for EMEA Capital Goods in 2014 is supported by generally adequate financial flexibility and unimpaired liquidity against the backdrop of a slow recovery in operating conditions, as the eurozone emerges from recession.

Cash preservation will remain key at a time when we expect limited improvement in internal cash generation and downside risks to these from low-margin projects and large product overhauls are high. AB Volvo (BBB/Stable) ranks amongst those companies for which debt capacity remains stretched, i.e. the ability to take on additional debt is limited.

Fitch forecasts slow top-line growth and modest margin improvements for EMEA Capital Goods companies, given lacklustre order growth from delayed investments in customer industries. Short-term relief from cost containment and portfolio realignments will be limited, although they are long-term credit positive, as continued large restructuring charges, acquisitions and share buy-backs offsets the short-term benefits.

A stronger than expected economic recovery coupled with sustainably improved financial profiles, could lead to a change in the outlook to positive and upgrades of companies with greater headroom in their ratings, including ABB Ltd (BBB+/Stable). Conversely, a shift towards more acquisitive or share-holder friendly strategies that erodes cash and financial flexibility, in anticipation of a global recovery, could change the outlook to negative.

