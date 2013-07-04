(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that although
the prolonged economic weakness in European economies continues to erode the
performance of the transport infrastructure sector, most ratings and Outlooks
were envisaging (and still envisage) a recession in 2012/13. This is why many
ratings in the portfolio carry a Stable Outlook.
Most public ratings in Fitch's portfolio apply to debt serviced by cash flow
from mature infrastructure assets with strong operational profiles. These
include large hub airports, mature toll-road networks, diversified seaports and
essential rail links. These core (i.e. large and resilient) assets generally
carry a Stable Outlook despite the adverse economic environment. Where exposed
to particularly weakened economies (e.g. Portugal, Spain, Italy), a Negative
Outlook may apply, even to more resilient assets.
Fitch's rating case (which allows for some downside to its base case) is based
on a prudent forecast of all the main credit drivers, some of which may be
sensitive to macro developments, e.g. volume, price, opex, capex, cost of debt.
A Stable Outlook now applies to 68% of the portfolio (up from 51% in December
2012). This mostly reflects the downgrade (with Stable Outlook) of credits
guaranteed by or credit-linked to the UK (the sovereign was downgraded in April
2013) and the addition of new ratings with Stable Outlooks. Most Negative
Outlooks apply to peripheral European projects, some of which have been
downgraded and maintain poor prospects.
Ratings also hinge on the ability of their sponsors to negotiate or renew
long-term off-take agreements, re-profile capex, deleverage (i.e. reduce
dividend distribution, add equity or sell assets), refinance upcoming maturities
and/or extend liquidity lines. Yet some issuers (particularly in Spain or
Portugal) have likely hit the limits of such flexibility.
After a strong decline in traffic (far beyond the GDP decline rate) in 2012,
traffic on European large toll road networks continues to fall in 2013. However,
it is at a slower pace than in the previous year. A return to some traffic
growth in 2014 or 2015 will depend on unemployment and private consumption.
Evidence of depressed private consumption is clear for southern European toll
roads networks.
Fitch's base case believes passenger air travel will post very timid growth in
2013. The rating case takes a more conservative view and assumes traffic will
remain flat or slightly negative in Europe. Large northern European airports
continue to have Stable Outlooks.
Fitch's rating cases do not factor in a near-term economic rebound. Ratings
carrying Stable Outlooks should not therefore be materially affected by the
weaker economic climate - unless it worsens considerably. In such a scenario,
Fitch would adjust its ratings accordingly. A return to sustained growth would,
combined with a stable economic and financing environment, justify a more stable
outlook for the transport infrastructure sector.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Mid-Year Outlook: EMEA Transport
Infrastructure
