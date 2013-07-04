(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that although the prolonged economic weakness in European economies continues to erode the performance of the transport infrastructure sector, most ratings and Outlooks were envisaging (and still envisage) a recession in 2012/13. This is why many ratings in the portfolio carry a Stable Outlook.

Most public ratings in Fitch's portfolio apply to debt serviced by cash flow from mature infrastructure assets with strong operational profiles. These include large hub airports, mature toll-road networks, diversified seaports and essential rail links. These core (i.e. large and resilient) assets generally carry a Stable Outlook despite the adverse economic environment. Where exposed to particularly weakened economies (e.g. Portugal, Spain, Italy), a Negative Outlook may apply, even to more resilient assets.

Fitch's rating case (which allows for some downside to its base case) is based on a prudent forecast of all the main credit drivers, some of which may be sensitive to macro developments, e.g. volume, price, opex, capex, cost of debt.

A Stable Outlook now applies to 68% of the portfolio (up from 51% in December 2012). This mostly reflects the downgrade (with Stable Outlook) of credits guaranteed by or credit-linked to the UK (the sovereign was downgraded in April 2013) and the addition of new ratings with Stable Outlooks. Most Negative Outlooks apply to peripheral European projects, some of which have been downgraded and maintain poor prospects.

Ratings also hinge on the ability of their sponsors to negotiate or renew long-term off-take agreements, re-profile capex, deleverage (i.e. reduce dividend distribution, add equity or sell assets), refinance upcoming maturities and/or extend liquidity lines. Yet some issuers (particularly in Spain or Portugal) have likely hit the limits of such flexibility.

After a strong decline in traffic (far beyond the GDP decline rate) in 2012, traffic on European large toll road networks continues to fall in 2013. However, it is at a slower pace than in the previous year. A return to some traffic growth in 2014 or 2015 will depend on unemployment and private consumption. Evidence of depressed private consumption is clear for southern European toll roads networks.

Fitch's base case believes passenger air travel will post very timid growth in 2013. The rating case takes a more conservative view and assumes traffic will remain flat or slightly negative in Europe. Large northern European airports continue to have Stable Outlooks.

Fitch's rating cases do not factor in a near-term economic rebound. Ratings carrying Stable Outlooks should not therefore be materially affected by the weaker economic climate - unless it worsens considerably. In such a scenario, Fitch would adjust its ratings accordingly. A return to sustained growth would, combined with a stable economic and financing environment, justify a more stable outlook for the transport infrastructure sector.

