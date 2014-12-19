(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: EMEA and US Alcoholic Beverages here MILAN/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its outlook for EMEA- and US-based Alcoholic Beverages companies is stable for 2015, reflecting the expectations of mostly weak volumes other than in the US, mitigated by still growing profits and stable free cash flow generation. The Fitch-rated portfolio in the sector is composed mostly of companies that are entering 2015 with stretched credit metrics for their rating but that should be capable of generating sufficient cash flow and maintaining a prudent approach to M&A and shareholder distribution, thus restoring their metrics over the year. Against this backdrop, we see Carlsberg Breweries (BBB/Stable) exposed to a possible contraction of profits. This stems from the deteriorating Russian macroeconomic environment. Additionally, a small minority of companies have ample rating headroom. The full report '2015 Outlook: EMEA and US-based Alcoholic Beverages ' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39-02-879087214 Fitch Italia SpA Via Privata Maria Teresa 8 Milan 20123 Bill Densmore Senior Director +1 312 368 3125 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.