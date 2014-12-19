(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Alcoholic Beverages
MILAN/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its outlook
for EMEA- and
US-based Alcoholic Beverages companies is stable for 2015,
reflecting the
expectations of mostly weak volumes other than in the US,
mitigated by still
growing profits and stable free cash flow generation.
The Fitch-rated portfolio in the sector is composed mostly of
companies that are
entering 2015 with stretched credit metrics for their rating but
that should be
capable of generating sufficient cash flow and maintaining a
prudent approach to
M&A and shareholder distribution, thus restoring their metrics
over the year.
Against this backdrop, we see Carlsberg Breweries (BBB/Stable)
exposed to a
possible contraction of profits. This stems from the
deteriorating Russian
macroeconomic environment. Additionally, a small minority of
companies have
ample rating headroom.
The full report '2015 Outlook: EMEA and US-based Alcoholic
Beverages ' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39-02-879087214
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Privata Maria Teresa 8
Milan 20123
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1 312 368 3125
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
