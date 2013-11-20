(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance here JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Rating Outlook for Indonesia's life and non-life insurance sectors in 2014 is Stable, underpinned by steady market growth, manageable exposure to equity risk, and stable operating margins. The Sector Outlook is Stable, reflecting Fitch's view that the vast and underpenetrated market continues to offer attractive growth opportunities and that sector demand is supported by a growing middle class and rising affluence. In addition, the operating performance of insurers was not significantly affected by losses from catastrophes in 2013. Fitch expects growth prospects to remain attractive in the medium- to long-term, driven by low penetration, improving risk awareness, and rising affluence. Swiss Re estimates total insurance penetration at only around 1.77% of Indonesia's GDP - much lower than the 6.03% for Singapore and 4.8% for Malaysia, for example. Both Indonesia's life and non-life insurance gross premiums grew more than 10% yoy, respectively, in the first half of 2013, industry statistics show. Strong M&A activity is expected in the short- to medium term as more foreign investors are drawn to the growth opportunities. M&A will be driven by the requirement for insurers to hold minimum capital of IDR100bn by end-2014 compared with IDR70bn currently, as well as local insurers trying to increase their size to improve competitiveness ahead of market liberalisation. Indonesia's foreign ownership limit, at 80%, is more generous than in many other regional countries. The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Indonesia's economic conditions remain manageable. The Outlook could be revised to negative in the event of any extreme exogenous shocks. Equity market volatility that translates into huge operating losses and severe capital erosion for the sector as a whole could also change the outlook. In view of Indonesia's exposure to catastrophic risks, a significant, unexpected rise in insured losses from catastrophes in the country could also lead to downward pressure on operating profitability, especially in the non-life sector. The report, "2014 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance Sector - Sustaining Growth Momentum Amid Growing Pressure to Enhance Competitiveness", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Cheryl Evangeline Analyst +62 21 29026409 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower 20th Floor Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Other Outlooks www.fitchratings.com/outlooks Other Research PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika (June 2013) PT Avrist Assurance (October 2013) 2013 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance Sector (October 2012) Risk Radar: Global Macro Factors Impacting Credit (September 2013) Global Economic Outlook: Shifting Growth Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets (September 2013) ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.