(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks here PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Stable rating Outlooks on all banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), largely driven by the probability of sovereign support. Regional unrest has had a negative impact on rating Outlooks in other countries in the Middle East (Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt), although they have returned to Stable for Egyptian banks. The banking sector outlook is stable in all GCC/Middle East countries. While public spending on major projects is increasing in Kuwait, Fitch believes it needs to be accelerated and sustained to feed through into banks' Viability Ratings. Fitch also expects a positive impact from economic growth in Saudi Arabia, although this is less likely to have an impact on banks' Viability Ratings, considering their current high levels. On the other hand, a deeper than expected fall in oil prices could start to put negative pressure on the sector outlooks in some of the smaller GCC countries. Were the improvement in Egypt to translate into a positive rating action on the sovereign, the banks' ratings would also be positively affected. Any recovery in other Middle Eastern countries will primarily depend on political solutions to the current unrest. A major driver of growth in the GCC is government-sponsored infrastructure projects, as sovereigns take advantage of their significant oil/gas revenues to expand the non-oil sector. Even if oil prices fall further, Fitch does not expect GCC governments to stop or postpone large infrastructure projects in 2015. Fitch believes that problem loans have generally peaked within the GCC and impairment charges should continue to fall, leading to higher profitability. Further recovery will depend on economic growth. Growth prospects in Egypt are improving with the more stable political outlook and credit risk in the country will eventually reduce. Other Middle Eastern countries may suffer further challenges from continued political uncertainty and economic difficulties. Capital levels are expected to remain sound, unless there is significant loan growth. Within the GCC, the banks also enjoy ample liquidity, supported by substantial deposits placed by the governments and related entities. The report, '2015 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.