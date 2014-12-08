(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Major French Banks
here
PARIS, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says large French banks
will continue
to benefit in 2015 from balance sheet strengthening and a
reduction in funding
and operating costs, balanced by a weak economy and the
associated pressure on
revenue and asset quality. As a result, the Outlook on four of
the five largest
French banks is Stable.
The four banks are BNP Paribas, CM11-CIC, Credit Agricole and
Groupe BPCE, whose
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect standalone
creditworthiness. The
fifth large French bank is Societe Generale, whose Long-term IDR
is at its
Support Rating Floor and is therefore based on potential support
from France.
Its Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that legislative,
regulatory and
policy initiatives are reaching a point where a systemically
important EU bank
can be resolved without excessive disruption to financial
markets, and it is
probable that creditors will incur losses ahead of the state
should a resolution
scenario arise. We expect to downgrade Societe Generale's IDR to
the level of
its Viability Rating (currently 'a-') during 1H15.
The lack of economic growth, low interest rates and weak demand
for credit will
weigh on revenue in 2015. However, the banks' focus on deposits
and the impact
on a full-year basis of the recent decline in the cost of
deposits should
partially offset margin pressure. The banks' control over costs
should also help
earnings. Fitch expects loan impairment charges to be roughly
stable, although
prolonged weak economic growth would weigh on banks' asset
quality.
Fitch views continued balance-sheet strengthening by the large
French banks as a
positive rating factor. We expect banks to continue to improve
their funding and
liquidity profiles by attracting retail deposits and reducing
the use of
short-term funding. Banks will also likely increase capital
ratios, through
internal capital generation and limited growth in risk-weighted
assets, and keep
Basel III leverage ratios over 3.5%, taking into account gradual
phase-out of
legacy hybrid capital.
Strategic plans published in 2014 confirm the banks' focus on
core clients and
franchises as well as balance-sheet strengthening. Banks will
also be working to
develop synergies from cross-selling and the integration of some
of their
business lines.
The report, '2015 Outlook: Major French Bank', is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 31
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 46
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+ 44 20 3530 1126
Olivia Perney-Guillot
Senior Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
