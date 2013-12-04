(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: South Korean Life Insurance here SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that South Korean life insurance sector's Sector Outlook is Stable, reflecting modest business growth, gradually improving negative spread burden, as well as a strengthening regulatory capital regime. Fitch expects the life insurance sector to continue to expand, supported by a rapidly ageing population. The pace of growth is likely to be moderate, given that the South Korean life insurance market is one of the more mature and saturated markets in Asia. The regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) approach, implemented in April 2011, was further tightened in 2012. This should prompt the life insurers to focus on proper risk and capital management, commensurate with their business profiles. The South Korean life insurance sector continues to be plagued by a negative spread burden, amid a low interest-rate environment. However, Fitch believes that the extent of the negative spread burden is unlikely to be as severe as that in the 1990s, as product characteristics have evolved over the years. A persistently low-interest-rate environment could hurt overall investment sentiment as well as industry investment yields and profitability. An inability of life insurers to attract fresh funds when needed, for example via the capital markets, would likewise be negative for the outlook. Factors that could be positive for the outlook include the life insurers coping well with the upcoming regulatory capital changes, as well as successful and profitable overseas expansion. The report, '2014 Outlook: South Korean Life Insurance', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Other Outlooks www.fitchratings.com/outlooks Other Research Korea (August 2013) Risk Radar: Global Macro Factors Impacting Credit (September 2013) Global Economic Outlook: Shifting Growth Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets (September 2013) ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.