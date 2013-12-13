(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka in a
new report has
said that its Outlook for Sri Lanka's insurance sector is
Stable. This reflects
the view that most insurers will maintain their financial
fundamentals,
supported by market growth as the economy continues to expand,
although at a
slower pace.
Intense price competition in the non-life motor insurance
segment has kept the
combined ratios of many insurers above 100%. Fitch expects poor
underwriting
discipline to continue as insurers strive to gain critical mass
in both the life
and non-life segments before rules requiring the separation of
these two
businesses are implemented. This will pressure the financial
performance of the
more aggressive players while challenging the market shares of
others.
Fitch views the many regulatory changes - implementation of a
risk-based capital
(RBC) regime, segregation of composites to life and non-life,
increase in
regulatory minimum capital and public listing - introduced in
2011 and currently
being put into effect, as positive for the industry while
recognising the
uncertainty and operational challenges insurers will face at
implementation.
The new regulations of higher minimum capital required (MCR),
RBC and the split
of composites are expected to encourage market consolidation if
there is strong
enforcement of the more stringent regulations. Fitch views such
consolidation -
especially of the smaller insurers with low capital bases - as
positive to the
industry.
The entry of foreign investors to the market demonstrates
confidence in the
growth potential of the Sri Lankan insurance industry, where the
penetration
levels are very low compared to the rest of Asia. Fitch believes
that greater
penetration will depend largely on an increase in disposable
income in this
market where insurance is viewed as a discretionary product by
many.
A sharp decrease in capitalisation/solvency ratios before and
after the
composites split, or considerably weaker capitalisation in the
post-split
entities could lead to Fitch changing the outlook to Negative.
High capital
market volatility leading to material investment losses and
significant capital
erosion or high investment risks through a greater exposure to
equity (including
non-core investments), could put pressure on insurer ratings and
the Sector
Outlook. Increased pricing competition in the motor segment
leading to weakening
technical results that constrain profitability could lead to a
Negative Outlook
for the sector.
Significant growth in real GDP and disposable income would be
conducive for
deeper penetration and lower pricing competition, and so
positive for the
industry.
The report, entitled '2014 Outlook: Sri Lankan Insurance
Sector', is available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Nayantara Bandaranayake
Analyst
+9411241900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
