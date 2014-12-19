(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 19 (Fitch) The Rating Outlook for the U.S.
life insurance
industry is stable for 2015, according to Fitch Ratings. In
addition, the
fundamental sector outlook is stable. Fitch's outlook considers
the industry's
very strong balance sheet fundamentals, strong liability
profile, and stable
operating performance.
These positive factors have somewhat mitigated Fitch's ongoing
concerns over
persistent low interest rates that will pressure interest
margins and reserve
adequacy in 2015. Fitch expects relatively stagnant earnings
growth in 2015 due
to a moderate decline in interest margins, which will offset
growth in fee and
underwriting income.
Fitch's base case scenario forecasts modest improvement in the
macroeconomic
environment, which should allow life insurers to sustain recent
improvement in
industry balance sheet fundamentals and financial performance.
Fitch expects
credit -related investment losses in 2015 to remain below
pricing assumptions
and historical averages based on strong corporate bond
fundamentals and further
improvement in the real estate market.
Fitch expects reported statutory capitalization, which exceeds
both pre-crisis
levels and rating expectations, to be sustained over the coming
year driven by
retained earnings, various capital management initiatives, and
modest growth in
in-force business. Further, Fitch continues to view the
industry's liquidity
profile as very strong.
Concern over equity market risk tied to legacy variable annuity
(VA) guarantees
has decreased due to improved equity market conditions in recent
years, but is
expected to remain a drag on profitability over the near term.
Longer-term,
Fitch remains concerned about tail risk associated with VA
guarantees, which
could cause a material hit to industry earnings and capital in
unexpected, but
still plausible, severe stress scenario.
Fitch believes that a rise in interest rates by 100 bps to 150
bps could have
positive implications for our sector outlook for U.S. life
insurers. Conversely,
if interest rates decline to levels seen in 2012 and stay there
much beyond
2015, Fitch would likely change our outlook to negative based on
weakened
earnings profile and anticipated capital impacts associated with
reserve
strengthening.
The full '2015 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link below.
