(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 22 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings states that its outlook for U.S.-based Non-Alcoholic Beverages companies is stable for 2015, reflecting expectations for weak volume growth mitigated by cash flow stability, geographic diversity, free cash flow generation and cost savings from restructurings that provide flexibility for stretched balance sheets. Companies continue to broaden beverage portfolios through innovation or M&A to attempt to offset carbonated soft drinks (CSD) secular declines. Whether beverage innovation brings lapsed consumers back to the CSD category is a key issue that Fitch believes could prove challenging. Innovation will focus on low-calorie, healthy, flavorful and natural beverages in new price/package combinations and alternative distribution. The rated portfolio is composed mostly of companies that are entering 2015 with stretched credit metrics for their rating but that should be capable of generating sufficient cash flow and maintaining a prudent approach to M&A and moderating shareholder distributions. However, activist investors or potential suitors could increase pressure during 2015 for certain companies if operational headwinds increase or missteps occur. As such, elevated event risk is present that could pressure credit profiles. The full report '2015 Outlook: U.S. Non-Alcoholic Beverages' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.