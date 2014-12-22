(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 22 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings
states that its
outlook for U.S.-based Non-Alcoholic Beverages companies is
stable for 2015,
reflecting expectations for weak volume growth mitigated by cash
flow stability,
geographic diversity, free cash flow generation and cost savings
from
restructurings that provide flexibility for stretched balance
sheets.
Companies continue to broaden beverage portfolios through
innovation or M&A to
attempt to offset carbonated soft drinks (CSD) secular declines.
Whether
beverage innovation brings lapsed consumers back to the CSD
category is a key
issue that Fitch believes could prove challenging. Innovation
will focus on
low-calorie, healthy, flavorful and natural beverages in new
price/package
combinations and alternative distribution.
The rated portfolio is composed mostly of companies that are
entering 2015 with
stretched credit metrics for their rating but that should be
capable of
generating sufficient cash flow and maintaining a prudent
approach to M&A and
moderating shareholder distributions. However, activist
investors or potential
suitors could increase pressure during 2015 for certain
companies if operational
headwinds increase or missteps occur. As such, elevated event
risk is present
that could pressure credit profiles.
