Fitch Ratings' Q313 quarterly report on sterling money market funds (MMFs) shows higher allocation towards non-European issuers, and a lengthening of portfolios' average lives to compensate for low yields. Fitch-rated European MMFs denominated in sterling have on average close to 60% of their portfolio assets concentrated in 20 entities, led by Standard Chartered (AA-/Stable/F1+) with 4.4%. This high concentration in top-held issuers relative to euro and US-dollar MMFs is a function of the smaller scale of the sterling short-term market.

Nonetheless, MMFs are increasing their allocation to non-European high-quality issuers, such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (Singapore) and The Toronto Dominion Bank (Canada), representing now 1.9% and 1.6% of fund allocation respectively on average, up from less than 0.5% a year ago. Similarly, Australian exposure rose to 4.8%. Core European issuers such as those in the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands still jointly make up 57% of sterling MMFs assets.

The average portfolio rating mix is now showing a dominance of 'F1' or equivalent rated issuers, at 55% of portfolios on average, up from 39% as of June this year. This is due to the downgrade of France's Long-term Issuer Default Rating to 'AA+' in July, followed by the downgrade of the most widely held French banks to 'F1' from 'F1+'. Collateralised exposures, through repurchase agreements and asset-backed commercial papers, are small and declining.

Portfolio diversification outside of the financial sector, which accounts for about 80% of portfolio assets, is constrained by limited supply of high-quality short-term issuance. Sovereigns', supranationals' and government agencies' assets have notably decreased over the past 12 months to 8% from 11%. Corporate issuers remain a small portion of sterling MMFs, although increasing slightly over the past one year to 5.5% on average, with the largest exposures being led by Toyota (A/Stable/F1) and Unilever (A+/Stable/F1).

The weighted average life (WAL) of MMFs has increased over the past 12 months, to 64 days from 61 days on average. This reflects MMFs' increased use of barbell strategy in the current low yield environment with an increased allocation towards longer-dated assets, while maintaining high short-term liquidity. Portfolios' weighted average maturity (WAM) has remained broadly stable over the same period, at around 44 days on average.

Overnight and weekly portfolio liquidity remained at high levels (on average at 29% and 36% of fund's assets, respectively). Portfolio liquidity is comfortably above the maximum average weekly outflows observed over a month period at individual fund level, which represented 12% of funds' assets.

Fitch's analysis is based on sterling MMFs domiciled in Europe and rated by the agency, which represented GBP83bn at end-September 2013. Total IMMFA sterling constant net asset value (CNAV) assets were stable in the 12 months to September 2013 at GBP135bn.

