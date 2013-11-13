(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the
improvement in the Thai regulatory framework following the
issuance of 3G
licences resulted in rating upgrades for the two largest Thai
mobile phone
operators. However, competitive pressures are likely to increase
and free cash
flow (FCF) remains negative as Thai telecom operators transition
to the new
licence system.
Obboon Thirachit, Fitch's Bangkok-based telecom analyst,
explains in Q&A format
below Fitch's latest views on the Thai mobile sector and the
rationale behind
the recent rating upgrades.
Q: Fitch recently upgraded the National Ratings for Advanced
Info Service Public
Company Limited (AIS) and its 3G subsidiary Advanced Wireless
Network Company
Limited (AWN) to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)', and Total Access
Communication
Public Company Limited's (DTAC) National Rating to 'AA(tha)'
from 'A+(tha)' and
its Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. What were the
main factors
behind the upgrades?
A: The upgrades are based on our view that regulatory risks for
Thai mobile
telcos have improved after the operators were granted the 3G
licences. We
signalled our intention to upgrade these companies in October
2012 when the
regulator completed the 3G spectrum auction. Our upgrades in
October 2013 show
that the benefits of the 3G licence system are now sufficiently
certain to be
reflected in higher ratings.
Q. What are the benefits to operators under the new 3G licensing
system?
A. Firstly, private telecom operators will migrate their
operations and
subscribers to the new 3G licence system, which is more
transparent and promotes
a more level playing field compared to the concession agreements
between the
operators and government-owned telcos, which governed 2G
operations. Under the
new licence system, all telcos operate under common rules and
regulations,
governed by an independent regulator. Operators have been
granted the right to
operate the telecom frequency for 15 years and have full
ownership of their
assets. Under the 2G concession agreements, all network assets
have to be
transferred to their concession grantors.
In addition, the migration to the new licence system will help
reduce private
operators' exposure to the legal and regulatory uncertainties
that were
characteristic of the concession system. Such risks included the
pending
investigation by the government into concession amendments,
which could lead to
significant claims by the government and/or the concession
grantors; or the
revocation of the concession agreement. These legal and
regulatory weaknesses
have been Fitch's key credit concerns for the Thai telecoms
sector and constrain
the ratings of these operators.
Q: Fitch upgraded DTAC's international ratings, but AIS's
ratings were
unchanged. What is the reason behind that?
A: We rate AIS 'BBB+' on the international scale and continue to
rate it higher
than DTAC because of its superior margins and market position.
However, before
upgrading AIS's international ratings to the 'A' category, we
would expect the
company to generate positive FCF and its new 3G business to
account for the
dominant share of operating EBITDAR. However we believe these
developments are
unlikely to take place over the next 12-24 months.
Q: What other risks remain for Thai telcos?
A: Despite the better regulatory environment, we believe that
the competition in
the mobile sector is likely to increase. The major mobile
operators are likely
to target a swift migration of their operations and subscribers
to the new
licence system, so we expect an increase in tariff competition.
The competition
is likely to be intense for the medium- and low-end prepaid
segment. Mobile
operators may need to offer incentives such as large tariff cuts
or handset
promotions to accelerate the migration process, which could lead
to further
price competition and margin decline. In addition, the
significant increase in
capex to build the 3G network will lead to a negative FCF for
operators for the
next two years. Consequently operators' financial leverage will
increase.
Q: How would these risks impact the ratings of AIS and DTAC?
A: We expect the impact from competition and large investment to
be manageable
for the companies at their current rating levels. This is mainly
due to their
solid operating cash flow generation and large rating headroom,
as our ratings
take into account higher competition and investment. The credit
profiles of AIS
and DTAC are likely to remain commensurate with their current
ratings over the
next three years, with FFO-adjusted net leverage ratio below
1.5x and 2.5x
respectively. At end-9M13, AIS's and DTAC's FFO-adjusted net
leverage ratios
were solid at 0.33x and 0.89x respectively.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
