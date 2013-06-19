(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that the Chinese homebuilding sector has entered a more stable phase with an increasing number of homebuilders catering to mid-to-mass market first-time homebuyers and upgraders. As these companies focus on a higher asset-turnover business model, balance sheet strength and liquidity will likely be preserved, but margins will likely reduce. The key trends over the next two to three years will be the divergence of companies focused on profit preservation away from those targeting high growth.

These were among the key points discussed in recent meetings with credit investors in Singapore. Fitch's feedback to investors' key questions is set out below.

Q. The market appears to have stabilised and now poised for more sustainable growth. What's driving this?

We have always maintained that two major structural drivers of demand in this sector - income growth and urbanisation - are multi-year themes. The short-lived downturn in this sector in H211 and H112 was driven primarily by tight home purchase restrictions by the government to curb excessive price growth. As we predicted at the end of 2011 when we maintained the sector on a market-contrarian stable outlook, the larger players had sufficient landbank diversity to overcome these challenges. By mid-2012, they were seeing strong sales by focusing on the mid-to-mass markets.

As a result, today almost all homebuilders are reciting the same mantra summarised in a few soundbites - "high churn model", "units of 90 to 140 square meters", "smaller land plots but more projects", "focus on first-time buyers and upgraders", and "focus on tier 2 cities and satellite towns to tier 1 cities". We believe that this model is sustainable because it is supported by demand fundamentals. Middle class population growth is highest in tier 2 cities, while in tier 1 cities, there is an increasing move to suburban or satellite towns as home prices in urban areas remain out of reach for middle income earners. In addition, the focus on first-time buyers and upgraders also limits the exposure to the still tough home purchase restrictions.

However, there is significant variance in homebuilders' adherence to this model. The largest nationwide players like China Vanke Co Ltd (BBB+/Stable) and Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd (BBB+/Stable), are the leaders in this segment, though middle sized companies that previously focused on a more premium market, like Shimao Property Holdings Limited (BB/Stable) are also deriving more sales from this model. Smaller players, while making the transition, have yet to reach a stage that will yield long-term, sustainable sales. For instance, China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (B+/Stable) still has a high degree of reliance on commercial property sales.

This does not mean that companies with different, perhaps more niche strategies, will necessarily be marginalised. These companies, however, need to be exceptional in their execution ability. An example is Sunac China Holdings Limited (BB-/Stable), which continues to show high growth while focusing on the premium market in a limited number of regions.

Q. This all sounds wonderful. What's the catch?

Yes, this model is less risky as the high asset turnover model means that less cash is tied up in inventory and there is greater flexibility in the event of a downturn. Furthermore, most homebuilders have utilised a favourable pricing environment in the offshore bond market that lasted until end-May 2013 to replenish their cash balances and/or address imminent debt maturity.

However, the rush to buy landbank that fits this model, with a greater number of bidders at each auction, means that premiums are rising fast. Input costs, especially construction worker wages, are also rising. Yet homebuilders are finding it difficult to increase prices due to competition and home purchase restrictions. As a result, margins will have to come down. Bigger players have a greater leeway as they are able to spread overheads over a larger number of projects. In addition, some homebuilders are able to smooth margins by blending in sales of projects with older vintage, thus cheaper, landbank but as this stockpile diminishes, they too will see profits fall.

Our ratings on these companies have factored in a degree of lower profits. We believe this is more than offset by the stronger cashflows and liquidity brought about by the high turnover model.

Q. Any other concerns, particularly over a two- to three-year horizon?

One concern that we have is that the only meaningful data that homebuilders report on a consistent and frequent basis is total contracted sales and land purchases. As a result, investors, particularly equity investors, are highly focused on growth. But as mentioned earlier, the higher competition for choice landbank means that growth will be difficult to achieve without relinquishing some degree of profits. In addition, homebuilders, particularly the larger ones, are facing more difficulty sustaining or raising their growth rates due to their high base.

As a result, we think there will be a new type of polarisation even within healthy homebuilders between companies focusing on growth and those focused on preserving their profit margins. Only the really exceptional will be able to achieve both. We believe China Overseas Land & Investments Limited (BBB+/Stable) is the non-niche homebuilder with the best track record in balancing growth and profits.

Another concern that will continue to linger is the possibility of the imposition of even stricter regulations. On this front, our view is that the government will unlikely be harsh on this sector so long as price increases remain moderate. Any sharp fall in volumes will have negative repercussions on the broader economy. Furthermore, in the event of a volume decrease, homebuilders will slow landbank replenishment, which will hurt local governments severely as land sales are their main source of income.

Finally, we still see pockets of overbuilding in smaller tier 3 and 4 cities. A handful have gained notoriety as "ghost towns", an issue we have addressed in a previous Q&A published on 24 March 2013. These smaller cities have yet to achieve a large enough middle class pool to sustain purchases of commodity housing offered by the homebuilders. Inevitably, they will see higher fluctuations in prices and volumes. The problem will likely persist until they achieve the middle class explosion that tier 2 and bigger tier 3 cities are witnessing now.

Most rated homebuilders have limited exposure to tier 3 and 4 cities. Those with a greater focus on smaller cities, like Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited (BB/Stable), will have to be selective in the projects they execute.