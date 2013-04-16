(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the Australian
Coalition
party's alternative scaled-back proposal for Australia's
National Broadband
Network (NBN) is largely neutral to Telstra Corp. Ltd's
(Telstra, A/Stable)
credit profile. However, a significant medium- to long-term risk
relates to a
technicality regarding disconnection payments which could
require a
renegotiation of key agreements between Telstra and NBN Co.
The Labor government's AUD37.4bn NBN plan is based on a fibre to
the premises
(FTTP) approach, which entails laying optical fibre cables all
the way to
individual premises; it promises a completion date of 2021 and
data transfer
speeds of up to 100 megabits per second. In contrast, the
Coalition's plan
involves a significantly cheaper AUD20.4bn fibre to the node
(FTTN) approach
that will run optical fibre only as far as boxes on street
corners, and then
rely on Telstra's existing copper network for the "last mile"
connection to
individual premises; completion is scheduled earlier in 2019,
but data speeds
over copper, will be slower at up to 25-50 megabits per second.
Future
technology may allow higher speeds than these over copper and
greater than 100
megabits per second over fibre.
In the Q&A format below, Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's APAC
Telecom Media
and Technology Rating Team, explains some of the key risks and
advantages for
Telstra under the Coalition's plan compared with the
government's plan.
Q. What are the main risks to Telstra under the Coalition's
plan?
The biggest risk for Telstra is the potential for the NBN
agreements to be
renegotiated with less favourable terms. Telstra's right to
receive a
disconnection payment only arises once a premise is connected to
the NBN fibre
network. Under the Coalition's NBN plan, the premises will not
be directly
connected to the NBN fibre network; instead they will be
connected to Telstra's
"D side" or customer-side copper network which will be connected
to the NBN at
an NBN node. Such a connection may not trigger a disconnection
payment under
the current NBN agreements. This and similar technicalities may
require an
overhaul of the agreements between Telstra and NBN Co.
Q. How is Telstra positioned to cope with these risks?
Telstra is well-positioned to withstand any potential negative
cash flow impact
from a renegotiation of the NBN agreements. In the event that
these agreements
are terminated, Telstra will continue to have a contractual
right to receive
infrastructure rental payments for equipment leased to NBN Co.
and could resume
its fixed-wire incumbency in areas not covered by the NBN.
Moreover, in the
event that the NBN is rolled-out to over 20% of target premises
by the time new
NBN legislation is passed, Telstra will be entitled to a AUD500m
termination
payment.
Q. What are the main potential advantages for Telstra under the
Coalition's
plan?
From a credit perspective, assuming that Telstra maintains its
current prudent
capital management strategy, an acceleration of payments from
the government
under the Coalition's plan may result in a further improvement
of Telstra's
leverage over the next 5-6 years. The Coalition's FTTN proposal
saves time,
capital and labour costs by avoiding laying the last mile of
fibre. This will
bring forward Telstra's disconnection and infrastructure
receipts.
The Coalition's plan also provides more certainty around the
timing of the cash
flows given that it is simpler to roll-out FTTN compared with
FTTP.
The number of points of interconnect (POIs) that the NBN will
offer retail
service providers remains unchanged from Labor's plan of 121.
Maintaining a
large number of POIs will provide Telstra with a competitive
advantage, enabling
it to maximise potential re-sale of its back-haul network to
other retail
operators. A higher number of POIs means that retail operators
will be required
to either own or lease a greater amount of intermediary
back-haul network to
connect their backbone network to NBN Co.'s edge network at each
POI.
Q. What impact will the Coalition's plan have on competition?
Improved wholesale prices and wholesale competition may result
from the
Coalition's plan to allow more than one company to own and
operate
infrastructure. This is in contrast to Labor's NBN where the NBN
Co. is a
fixed-wire monopoly.
Under the Coalition's plan Telstra and other telco operators
will be permitted
to own and operate fixed-wire infrastructure - for example a
hybrid
fibre-coaxial (HFC) network - to supply broadband and voice
services. This
contrasts with Labor's NBN plan where use of HFC networks for
broadband and
voice services is to be gradually wound down.
On the flip-side, the NBN infrastructure and HFC disconnection
cash flows would
be up for renegotiation. Moreover, any such fixed-wire
infrastructure ownership
will not provide Telstra with the full benefits of vertical
integration. This is
because the regulatory requirements that the Coalition will
impose are designed
to ensure that retail operators will not control services
provided by upstream
infrastructure service providers.
