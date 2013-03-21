(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) Strong credit metrics for U.S. trust and processing banks are driven by business models that create large barriers for entry due to the banks' size, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The high fixed costs, sticky customer relationships, and low marginal costs have created large economies of scale and therefore consolidation into a few large players that dominate the industry. For the purposes of this report, Fitch primarily focuses on four institutions: Bank of New York, State Street Corporation, Northern Trust, and Brown Brothers Harriman. Credit risks for this group of banks is well controlled, with 85%-90% of their large securities portfolios primarily invested in government or agency securities rated in the 'AAA' or 'AA' categories. Loan portfolios are, on balance, smaller, and the credit metrics tend to be very strong. Fitch believes the most significant risk to the trust banks is a large operational loss that causes clients to flee one particular firm for another. Fitch notes that operational losses are inherently difficult to predict and measure and serve as an upward rating limitation for the trust banks. That said, given recent large technology investments to upgrade systems and regulatory focus on measuring operational risk, Fitch believes that this risk is better managed than in prior years. Fitch also believes some contingent risks remain, particularly in areas such as investment guarantees, money markets, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and to a lesser extent in securities lending. While on balance the trust banks' asset servicing and asset management fee revenue - the largest revenue component - tends to be relatively stable, market-based revenue tends to be the more volatile area of the revenue stream. This includes net interest income, which is currently challenging in the low interest rate environment, as well as foreign exchange trading and securities lending activities both of which are currently hampered by weak market conditions. The full report 'U.S. Trust and Processing Banks: In Custody Banks We Trust' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Trust & Processing Banks - In Custody Banks We Trust here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.