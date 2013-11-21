(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) The credit rating outlook for U.S. securities firms is stable for 2014, although the overall outlook for the sector is negative reflecting ongoing economic and regulatory challenges, according to Fitch Ratings. Within the broader securities firm industry, Fitch views interdealer brokers (IDBs) as in the most challenged position and retail brokers as in the most advantageous position. Broker-dealers face a mix of challenges and mitigating strength/opportunities. The stable ratings outlook is based on the strong levels of capital and liquidity at securities firms, rationalized business focus, and longer-term upside from a higher interest rate environment and improved economy. New regulatory rules are compelling securities firms to de-risk their businesses, prudently manage liquidity, and increase capital to meet new compliance standards. Although these measures provide additional stability, lower earnings could result due to reduced trading revenue and increased capital requirements and compliance costs. Fitch's negative sector outlook reflects the potential adverse short-term effects from interest rate volatility, combined with uneven profitability and continued regulatory uncertainty. These factors may constrain growth, introduce competition and at a minimum, continue to consume financial and management resources. Fitch also notes that fixed income underwriting has recently slowed as the majority of clients have already opportunistically refinanced their near term debt maturities. Broader economic uncertainty has also contributed to a stalling of merger and acquisitions activity. While backlogs appear strong, deal completion is dependent on the timing of recovery. Securities firms continue to wrestle with regulatory uncertainties and evolving requirements. While the majority of large firms have jettisoned proprietary activities, crucial details remain to be finalized regarding market making. The benefits of regulation are enhanced capital levels and liquidity profiles for regulated firms. Smaller, less regulated firms are also generally demonstrating greater market discipline, and may see increased opportunities as a result of constraints placed on larger, more highly regulated peers. Within the securities industry, Fitch believes the retail brokers are the best positioned, given the potential for expansion of net interest margins and net investment income in a rising interest rate environment. Conversely, IDBs face increased regulatory challenges and a reduction in trading volumes given market uncertainty and reduced dealer activity. The full report '2014 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's outlook covers full-service broker dealers, advisory firms, interdealer brokers and retail brokers. The report provides additional commentary specific for each of these individual sectors. Contact: Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Tara Kriss Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director +1-212-908-0769 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms (Capital and Liquidity Counterbalance Challenging Market Conditions) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.