BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 28 (Fitch) Last week's
agreement by Japan's
Meiji Yasuda Life to acquire a minority stake in Thai Life
Assurance (TLI)
highlights the growth prospects that the Thai life insurance
industry offers to
foreign investors, Fitch Ratings says. We expect further M&A as
ASEAN life
insurers build their regional franchises.
Foreign investors are attracted by the relatively low
penetration, growing
middle-income segment and bancassurance opportunities in the
Thai life insurance
market. Life premiums grew at a 14% compound annual growth rate
during
2007-2012, and by a strong 19% in 2012. Growth potential is
further enhanced by
total insurance premiums (life and non-life) in Thailand at
around 4.4% of 2011
GDP - less than in Singapore and Malaysia, although higher than
in Indonesia and
the Philippines.
We believe foreign partnerships could strengthen Thai life
insurers' technical
expertise, as well as supporting their aspirations for potential
growth in the
ASEAN region. Among the six leading Thai life insurers, which
account for an 80%
market share in total premiums, three local companies (including
TLI) have
partnerships with leading foreign insurers. Transactions have
picked up
recently, with Meiji Yasuda's deal and the takeover of
Thanachart Assurance by
Prudential Life (Thailand) in Q213. We believe the remaining
local life insurers
may also look for strategic alliances. So there could be further
M&A, although
the 25% cap for foreign participation means that overseas
partners are likely to
be minority shareholders.
TLI is the second-largest life insurer in Thailand in terms of
assets and
premiums, including agency. However, the 15% capital investment
(JPY70bn
according to media reports) by Meiji Yasuda (IFS A/Stable) is
likely to have
only a negligible impact on the Japanese group's credit profile,
as it held
JPY3.6trn of total net assets and other reserves at end-March
2013. This
transaction follows its initial investment in Indonesian life
insurer, Avrist
Assuance, in 2010, and a subsequent increase in its stake in
2012.
We expect Japanese life insurers to be key candidates for M&A
activity in the
ASEAN region. The four largest - Nippon, Meiji Yasuda, Dai-ichi,
and Sumitomo
Life - have been seeking opportunities in south-east Asia,
hoping to capture
growth potential. Dai-ichi invested in Indonesian Panin Life in
June 2013.
Sumitomo Life also invested in Vietnam's financial group Bao
Viet Holdings in
December 2012.
