Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
most South African life insurers are expected to report improved net profits in
2013, driven in part by good returns on equity markets. However, insurers' high
exposure to equities represents a significant risk to insurers' profitability in
the event of a significant downturn in equity markets.
The five largest life insurance companies' gross written premiums have shown
robust growth over the past two years, reflecting sales growth combined with
healthy persistency rates. However, Fitch expects sales and retention rates to
gradually come under pressure as disposable incomes and employment growth remain
constrained, resulting in a drag on premium growth rates.
South African life insurers' capitalisation continued to demonstrate resilience
in 2013. The median capital adequacy requirement cover ratio for typical life
insurers was 3.0x at 30 June 2013 (end-2012: 2.7x), compared with the minimum
regulatory requirement of 1x.
