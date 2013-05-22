Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sub-Saharan African Sovereigns:
Higher Ratings
Depend on Continued ReformsLONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published
report that
targeted reforms and policy initiatives could see Sub-Saharan
Africa's (SSA)
sub-investment grade ratings gradually upgraded, despite per
capita income
falling well short of peers.
The challenge for Africa from a rating perspective is the low
level of GDP per
capita - most SSA countries fall well below even the 'B' median.
Extrapolating
current growth trends, only Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia
will cross the 'BB'
median by early in the next decade. However, investment grade
countries such as
India, Indonesia and the Philippines all have per capita incomes
below current
'B' category medians.
Sub-Saharan Africa's sub-investment grade ratings could
therefore still rise,
despite low per capita income, if reforms focus on enhancing the
business
environment and expanding domestic financial markets.
Medium-term fiscal
planning - still quite rare on the continent - would also bring
greater
confidence that deficits are to finance capital rather than
current spending.
Efforts to improve governance standards could also materially
affect ratings.
Mitigating the impact of commodity dependence, which is above
'B' rated peers
for most SSA countries, would also be positive for ratings. This
increases the
importance of building up reserve buffers, ideally through
stabilisation funds,
improving external debt management and creating an enabling
environment for FDI
and other long-term investment, in order to strengthen external
accounts.
Economic diversification and developing local credit and debt
markets would
reduce external vulnerability and improve resilience to external
shocks.
Fitch has categorised SSA into three broad groups to help assess
which countries
have the most upward rating potential: income-constrained,
fiscally-constrained,
and oil producing countries.
Income-constrained countries have the biggest challenge to raise
their ratings,
as even sustained above-peer growth will take many years to
raise per capita
income to the constantly rising peer group median. Among this
group, Mozambique,
Zambia, Kenya and Rwanda could have the most dynamic ratings,
reflecting strong
growth track-records and prospects. Most countries in this group
would also
benefit from enhanced external buffers and financial market
development.
Ghana, Seychelles and Cape Verde are fiscally constrained,
reflecting high
public debt and/or budget deficits. Ghana and Cape Verde's
ratings are on
Negative Outlook, reflecting recent and prospective
deterioration in public
finances. However, weak public finances are more susceptible to
short-term
improvement through government policy action. By contrast,
structural reforms to
raise growth and per capita incomes take time.
In Ghana, government debt is lower than in both Seychelles and
Cape Verde and
the budget deficit tends to be election related rather than
structural. Action
to reduce the deficit and maintain it at a low level through the
election cycle
would be positive for Ghana's rating. Seychelles and Cape
Verde's debt ratios
are much higher and will take time to reduce closer to peer
group levels.
However, with good governance and relatively high per capita
income, lower debt
could feed through quickly to positive rating action. Seychelles
rating is
already on Positive Outlook.
The oil producers (Angola, Nigeria and Gabon) benefit from
current account and
fiscal surpluses, generally low debt, strong international
reserves and rapid
GDP growth. However, weak governance poses a particular
challenge for Angola and
Nigeria. In addition, diversification is key for upward rating
momentum, in
order to reduce commodity dependence and the volatility of GDP.
Angola has the most dynamic rating in this group and currently
has a Positive
Outlook, reflecting strong growth potential, comparatively high
per capita
income, sound government finances, a low interest burden and a
steadily
improving external position.
The report, entitled 'Sub-Saharan African Sovereigns: Higher
Ratings Depend on
Continued Reforms' is available at www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
